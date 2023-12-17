WeightWatchers Creates A Specialized Program For Ozempic And Weight-Loss Drug Users

WeightWatchers is expediting its transition from being a brand associated with diet culture to becoming a company focused on serving individuals who use Ozempic.

On Thursday, WeightWatchers introduced a novel membership plan tailored for individuals using GLP-1 prescription drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, often employed for weight loss purposes. The “WeightWatchers GLP-1 Program offers members utilizing semaglutide medications access to medical professionals capable of prescribing these drugs, along with daily nutrition plans, assistance with insurance coordination, and additional support programs for weight loss.

In March, WeightWatchers finalized a deal exceeding $100 million to acquire Sequence, a telehealth business specializing in providing virtual prescriptions to patients for weight loss drugs when deemed appropriate.