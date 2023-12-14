Weight Watchers CEO says we 'got it wrong' – as even Oprah admits to using weight-loss drugs

Sistani admits that the latter factored into her decision over whether to take the top role at WW at all. “I want no part in diet culture… [and] I grappled with what it would mean to lead a company that is so deeply associated with diet culture. But where I got myself to was, I need to help reshape that.”

Sistani believes that weight loss and vanity have become too closely entwined; that people shouldn’t be vilified for wanting to slim down to fit into a certain dress – but that they should want to do so on health grounds, rather than because the perfect body shape has been sold to them in magazines or on social media. “I believe deeply in body positivity. I teach it to my kids, I try to practise it myself,” Sistani says, adding that “self-loathing is at the disservice of losing weight”.

Still, self-loathing is a useful tool, where diet programmes are concerned – ensuring repeat customers who will come back time and again when the pull of the chocolate drawer becomes too strong. WW’s model has, for six decades, insisted that behavioural change and counting “points” in food is enough – something that the raft of weight-loss medications now available appear to show is not the case.

Novo Nordisk, which manufactures Wegovy and Ozempic, is now Europe’s most valuable company. “The science has changed,” says Sistani, who admits that “we got it wrong in the past”. As such, WW’s revamp “begins with apologising about any part of the past where our programme failed anybody [for whom], unfortunately, behaviour change alone wasn’t enough.”