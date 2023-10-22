Weight Loss to Diabetes Control, 5 Amazing Benefits of Eating Pistachios in Winter

Pistachio Benefits: Consuming pistachios is associated with a variety of health benefits. It is also said to foster weight loss, enhance digestion, and control spike in blood sugar levels.







Pistachio Benefits: Winters are pretty much the definition of snuggly and visually appealing. Winter also brings dry fruits, particularly pista or pistachio, in addition to all the fuzzy clothing and ghee-heavy dishes. Winters are generally filled with warm and beautiful things. The cold weather brings dry fruits, particularly pistachio, in addition to all the warm, oversized clothes and ghee-laden dishes. Due to the variety of advantages it provides, pistachio should be a regular component of your wintertime snacking. In addition to providing a variety of essential vitamins and minerals, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, protein, and fibre, pistachios also contain phytochemicals and a wide variety of plant compounds that are believed to promote health and wellness.

5 Health Benefits of Eating Pistachios Everyday

Weight Management: Pistachios are one of the nuts with the fewest calories, with just 160 calories per ounce, or roughly 49 pistachios. Pistachios can provide as much as 20% of a person’s daily calorie intake, which may not cause weight gain but may have the added benefit of lowering blood pressure. Pistachios have been linked to weight loss and improved triglyceride levels, or blood fats, as per the recent studies of overweight individuals who munched on them. Heart Health: Pistachio-based diets have been linked to significantly lower levels of cholesterol and blood pressure as per various studies, even in people at high risk for diabetes. The research proposes that these advantages might be expected, to a limited extent, from the pistachios’ protein, fibre, and lower-fat substance when contrasted with different nuts. Pistachios likewise have the most noteworthy phytosterol content among nuts, which seem to assist with bringing down blood cholesterol levels. Immunity Booster: Nuts, like pistachios, provide the body with vital vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and phytochemicals (active compounds found in plants) to support the immune system. The immune system is the first line of defence against infections. A healthy immune system aids in the healing process and shortens recovery time. Eye Health: Pistachios have about 13 times more carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin than the next highest nut. High measures of these carotenoids are tracked down in the retina of the eye and are known to help eye well-being. Control of Blood Sugar: Recent studies have shown the possible benefits of eating nuts, including pistachios, on blood glucose and insulin responsiveness. According to research that was published in Diabetes Care, including pistachios in a healthy diet is a good way to lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Pistachios may promote a healthier metabolic profile and lower glucose and insulin levels in prediabetic individuals.

“As a complete protein, pistachios are one of the few foods high in antioxidants. This makes them ideal for people who want to eat a more plant-based diet. Research conducted and published in 2020 has shown that California-grown American pistachios are a complete protein; which means that they contain all 9 essential amino acids that your body needs which are normally found in animal-based proteins,” said Kavita Devgan, Dietitian, Holistic Health Consultant and Eminent writer on behalf of American Pistachio Growers

“The body can make nonessential amino acids, but it cannot make essential amino acids, so you must consume them through food. The health benefits of pistachios have been studied over the past 20 years and the results of this study confirm the high antioxidant potential of pistachios, which is great news for those looking to add more antioxidant-rich foods to their diet,” added the dietician.

“Pistachios are an excellent source of copper and a good source of protein, fibre, vitamin B6, phosphorus and thiamin too. So snack on them, add them liberally to your smoothies, or make a pesto sauce with them. They pair fabulously well with fish and chicken dishes too, so you can cook with them too,” concluded Kavita Devgan.