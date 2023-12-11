Weight Loss: The Best And Worst Foods For Stubborn Belly Fat

Let’s admit, belly fat is the most difficult to lose. No matter how many diets or fitness regimes we try to follow, we always struggle to lose the fat around our stomach. Don’t you agree? Getting rid of belly fat is not just a desire, it’s necessary for good health. Having excessive belly fat can also put you at greater risk of developing several health problems. Which is why it is essential to take necessary steps to get rid of it. So, if you feel like you’re making enough efforts to lose weight, but still struggle to lose belly fat, you’re at the right place. Here we have curated a list of the best and worst foods that can help you get rid of stubborn belly fat. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the list.

Here Are 4 Worst Foods For Belly Fat:

1. White Bread

White bread is linked to an increased risk of belly fat. It has a high glycemic index, which means it can lead to a rapid increase in blood sugar levels. The highly processed flour and additives in white bread can be extremely harmful for our health.

2. Ice Cream

As tempting as it may be, loading up on ice cream every night isn’t going to help you shed those extra kilos. Ice cream is loaded with large amounts of sugar and saturated fats, and if you consume too much of it, it can lead to weight gain.

3. Potato Chips

We all love munching on potato chips, don’t we? While they certainly satisfy our untimely cravings, this satisfaction usually doesn’t last for long. A packet of chips can get empty in no time, and worse, can still cause unwanted abdominal fat.

4. Fruit Juice

While we all know that packaged juice is loaded with artificial sweeteners and preservatives, it turns out that homemade juice too has some amount of sugar. So, even though juice is considered to be healthy, you should have it in moderation.

Here Are 4 Best Foods To Get Rid Of Belly Fat:

1. Beans

Beans are one of the healthiest foods you can consume to get rid of belly fat. They are high in soluble fibre, which helps in eliminating inflammation in your digestive system. This prevents unwanted fat accumulation.

2. Yogurt

Yogurt is considered to be a super food when it comes to losing weight. It contains a good amount of gut bacteria that aids digestion. However, make sure to stay away from those fancy flavoured yogurts.

3. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are rich in fibre, calcium, omega-3 and antioxidants. But did you know they can help you get rid of belly fat as well? Several studies have shown that chia seeds help in reducing belly fat tissues.

4. Bananas

Although high in calories, bananas are rich in healthy fibres and can be great to get rid of belly fat. Banana helps us keep full for a longer period of time, curbs our appetite and makes the body burn fat faster.

Now that you know of the best and worst foods for belly fat, take the necessary steps and share your experience with us in the comments below.