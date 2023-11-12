November 12, 2023
‘Weight loss surgery saved my life as losing 19 stone revealed a lump on my boob’


A woman who dropped 19 stone says losing weight ‘saved her life’ after she found a ‘grape sized’ lump that turned out to be cancer.

Bethany Woodward, 27, was only able to feel the hard lump in her right breast after losing over half her body weight. She was slimmed down to 11 stone and a dress size 12 after a gastric bypass in July 2019.

In December 2021 she found the lump on her boob while lying down. Six months later she was officially diagnosed with stage three triple-negative breast cancer at Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust. The devastating diagnosis came on the same day Bethany and fiancé, Ash Read, 28, a HGV tire fitter, started their first round of fertility treatment.

A month later she began 16 weekly sessions of chemotherapy and in May 2023, Bethany had a lumpectomy operation to remove the lump in her breast.

Medics also froze 10 embryos to ensure the couple could carry on their fertility journey after treatment.

The care manager is still undergoing chemotherapy until February 2024 but is speaking out to ‘’urge others to get checked out’.



