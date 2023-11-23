Weight loss story: Mumbai man sheds 16 kg in just 4 months; reveals all secrets from diet to workout

Name: Yashesh Doshi

Occupation: Self employed

Age: 32

Height: 5’11

City: Mumbai

Highest weight recorded: 97

Weight lost: 16 kg

Duration it took me to lose weight: 4 months

Embarking on a fat loss journey is a deeply personal and often life-changing experience. It’s a commitment to not only shedding unwanted weight but also embracing a healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lifestyle. Yashesh Doshi, 32, was overweight and as a result, battling several health issues. After embarking on a committed weight-loss journey, he ended up shedding 16 kg in just 4 months.He shares his fat loss journey, including what motivated him, the challenges he faced, the strategies he employed, and the invaluable lessons he learned along the way.

The Starting Point

“Like many others, my journey began with a realization: I needed to make a change. I had gradually let my health slide, and my body was paying the price. I was overweight, lacked energy, and felt unhappy with my appearance. The tipping point came when I struggled to keep up with my active friends and experienced health issues that served as a wake-up call,” Doshi shares.

Setting Realistic Goals

“I knew that the journey ahead wouldn’t be easy, but it was essential to set realistic goals. Rather than aiming for rapid weight loss, I focused on sustainable changes. My goal was to improve my overall health, and I understood that quick fixes were not the solution. I established a target weight and created a timeline to achieve it, breaking it down into smaller, manageable milestones,” he adds.

Healthy diet and portion control

Diet played a pivotal role in helping Doshi lose excess weight. “I transitioned to a balanced, calorie-controlled diet. This meant incorporating more fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains into my meals while cutting back on sugary and high-fat foods. Learning about portion control and mindful eating was crucial to maintaining a healthy relationship with food,” he reveals.

Exercise

Not just changing his diet, Doshi also started working out regularly to help him lose weight. His fitness routine included “combined cardiovascular exercises like running and cycling with strength training. It was important to find exercises I enjoyed to stay motivated. Over time, I increased the intensity and duration of my workouts as my fitness improved.”

Accountability and Support

A support system is invaluable in a fat loss journey. “I shared my goals with friends and family, and their encouragement proved to be a source of motivation. Additionally, I connected with fitness communities and online forums, where I found advice, accountability, and shared experiences,” he added.

Challenges and Setbacks

“The path to fat loss is seldom linear. I faced challenges and setbacks, such as plateaus, moments of self-doubt, and occasional indulgences. However, I learned that these moments are part of the process. It’s essential to acknowledge them, forgive yourself, and refocus on your goals,” he shares his wisdom.

Tracking Progress

“To stay on track, I regularly tracked my progress. This included measuring my weight, body measurements, and keeping a journal of my food intake and workouts. It was a powerful way to see how far I had come and motivated me to keep pushing forward,” Doshi adds.

Maintaining the Results

“Reaching my goal weight was a significant achievement, but it was just the beginning. Maintaining my results required a commitment to the habits I had developed. I continued to prioritize balanced nutrition and exercise, making them a permanent part of my lifestyle,” Doshi explains.

Message for others

“Whether you’re just starting your own journey or well on your way, remember that it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Stay committed, stay positive, and, most importantly, stay focused on the journey, not just the destination,” Doshi signs off.

If you have a weight loss story to share, send it to us at toi.health1@gmail.com. These views are not generic in nature. Weight loss results vary for individuals and the views shared in this article offer no guarantee of specific results. The content is not intended in any way as a substitute for professional advice.