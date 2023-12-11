Weight-Loss Stock Winners Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly Risk Being Losers in 2024

Weight-loss drugmakers Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. are more likely to turn into laggards in 2024 than other stock market stars of this year. That’s according to Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey.

About 34% of respondents in the survey of 518 participants picked weight-loss drugmakers as this year’s winners that would most probably turn into losers next year. That compares with 31% who chose the so-called Magnificent Seven technology behemoths as potential underperformers, while the rest were split about evenly between Japanese and MSCI Latin American stocks.