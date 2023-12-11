December 11, 2023
Weight-Loss Stock Winners Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly Risk Being Losers in 2024


Weight-loss drugmakers Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. are more likely to turn into laggards in 2024 than other stock market stars of this year. That’s according to Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey.

About 34% of respondents in the survey of 518 participants picked weight-loss drugmakers as this year’s winners that would most probably turn into losers next year. That compares with 31% who chose the so-called Magnificent Seven technology behemoths as potential underperformers, while the rest were split about evenly between Japanese and MSCI Latin American stocks.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Non-salable NFTs create doubt and legal complications in the market

Non-salable NFTs create doubt and legal complications in the market

December 11, 2023
Who is technology for? - 3 quarks per day

Who is technology for? – 3 quarks per day

December 11, 2023

You may have missed

Non-salable NFTs create doubt and legal complications in the market

Non-salable NFTs create doubt and legal complications in the market

December 11, 2023
Who is technology for? - 3 quarks per day

Who is technology for? – 3 quarks per day

December 11, 2023
Revolutionizing Beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative. www.locmattimes.com

Revolutionizing Beauty; B’desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative. www.locmattimes.com

December 11, 2023

Blow fill seal technology market is estimated to reach US$6,206.5

December 11, 2023
Trump says he will not testify again in New York fraud trial. He says he has nothing else to say

Trump says he will not testify again in New York fraud trial. He says he has nothing else to say

December 11, 2023
Why personal finance belongs in every major

Why personal finance belongs in every major

December 11, 2023