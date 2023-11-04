Weight loss: Is desi ghee better or olive oil?

When it comes to weight loss, it is often said that it is a result of 80 per cent diet and 20 per cent workout. While limited portions and strict diet plans are the backbone of your wight loss routine, the oil that you use to cook your food is another important aspect to look into. Using the right oil can often help enhance weight loss and help you reach your fitness goals faster. While both desi ghee and olive oil are great options for weight loss, it is often confusing as to which one to choose.

How does desi ghee work for weight loss?

Garima Goyal, dietician, says many weight loss experts suggest to consume desi ghee, instead of any kind of refined oil if wanting to lose weight. Here are the benefits of desi ghee for weight loss:

High satiety value: Since desi ghee is densely packed in fats and is rich in calories, consuming it helps you to feel fuller for a longer duration and this aids in overall lower calorie consumption and thus weight loss.

Since desi ghee is densely packed in fats and is rich in calories, consuming it helps you to feel fuller for a longer duration and this aids in overall lower calorie consumption and thus weight loss. Enhanced digestion: It is rightly said that a healthy gut resides in a healthy body and if you wish to lose weight, your gut should be healthy as it will enhance the nutrient absorption. Consumption of desi ghee improves the body’s digestion and helps in weight loss. Ghee contains a short chain amino acid namely butyrate which is known for its gut friendliness and anti-inflammatory properties.

It is rightly said that a healthy gut resides in a healthy body and if you wish to lose weight, your gut should be healthy as it will enhance the nutrient absorption. Consumption of desi ghee improves the body’s digestion and helps in weight loss. Ghee contains a short chain amino acid namely butyrate which is known for its gut friendliness and anti-inflammatory properties. Healthy fats: Desi ghee has healthy components of fats such as omega 3 fatty acids and CLA (conjugated linoleic acid). Both improve the fat metabolism in the body and aid in fat loss.

Desi ghee has healthy components of fats such as omega 3 fatty acids and CLA (conjugated linoleic acid). Both improve the fat metabolism in the body and aid in fat loss. Richness of fat-soluble vitamins: Along with providing healthy fats, desi ghee is also a carrier of fat-soluble vitamins such as Vitamin A, D, E and K.Also read: Learn how to make ghee at home

How does olive oil work in weight loss?

Olive oil is also one of the top-most oils which are preferred when you want to embark on your healthy eating journey.

Richness of monounsaturated fats (MUFA): Olive oil is a great source of MUFA which provides a feeling of satiety and helps in delaying hunger pangs, thus aiding in weight loss. MUFA in this oil is reason for influencing the levels of hunger hormone in the body and suppressing the appetite.

Olive oil is a great source of MUFA which provides a feeling of satiety and helps in delaying hunger pangs, thus aiding in weight loss. MUFA in this oil is reason for influencing the levels of hunger hormone in the body and suppressing the appetite. Anti inflammatory effect: Olive oil is known to possess certain anti inflammatory components which aid in weight loss. This is because chronic inflammation is linked with weight gain.

Olive oil is known to possess certain anti inflammatory components which aid in weight loss. This is because chronic inflammation is linked with weight gain. Heart healthy: This oil is known for its heart health promoting role, being rich in monounsaturated fats, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory phytonutrients. These components have hypocholesterolemic effect and help to lower down the raised blood pressure as well.

This oil is known for its heart health promoting role, being rich in monounsaturated fats, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory phytonutrients. These components have hypocholesterolemic effect and help to lower down the raised blood pressure as well. Prevention of chronic diseases: Olive oil is a rich source of antioxidants such as vitamin E and phenolic compounds which protect the cells from oxidative damage and reduce the risk of cancer.

Ghee vs olive oil: Which one has faster weight loss results?

There is no one-size-fits-all plan when it comes to weight loss. Goyal explains, “Mixing desi ghee and olive oil is a great idea where weight loss is concerned, but in moderation as both of these are calorie dense and will affect your overall caloric intake.”

Can desi ghee and olive oil be used together?

Combining the two oils could create a balance of flavours and nutritional benefits, says Goyal. But keep in mind a few things such as:

Mixing oils means you will need to manage your total calorie intake effectively. Both ghee and olive oil are calorie-dense, so portion control is crucial for weight loss.

Ensure that you’re still consuming a well-balanced diet that includes a variety of foods from different food groups. The addition of mixed oils should complement your overall diet, not replace other essential nutrients.

Be mindful of the quantity you use. You can use a mixture of both oils in cooking or as a salad dressing, but keep an eye on the total amount to avoid excess calorie intake.

How much is too much?

Moderation is the key. Whether you choose desi ghee or olive oil, both are fats and one gram of each provides 9 kcal. So carefully consuming these sources of fats is crucial to avoid excess calorie consumption. “The amount of oil of desi ghee that you can consume depends on the calories you need, according to your age. Gender and physical activity also makes a difference. But in general, 2-3 teaspoons is okay as you get fat from hidden sources as well,” says Goyal.