Weight loss efforts could be boosted by consuming blackcurrant extract

An “extraordinary” common berry could help men banish their beer guts without lifting a finger, according to new research.

In a recent study it was found that eating blackcurrants daily could boost fat burning rates.

Specifically the paper revealed that consuming extract from New Zealand blackcurrants mimics the effects of exercise and increases fat burning rates while resting by as much as 61 percent.

Lead researcher Mark Willems, professor in exercise physiology at the University of Chichester, said it could lead to adults losing more than three stone of fat over a year without breaking a sweat.

In the study, published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals, 16 healthy and physically active men were studied at rest.