Activist investor Carl Icahn plans to oust directors at Illumina, laying the groundwork for a second board challenge at the gene-sequencing company months after shareholders elected one of his director candidates, Reuters writes. Icahn disclosed his plans without offering details in a letter to other shareholders less than 24 hours after Illumina said it will divest blood test maker Grail. In Monday’s letter, Icahn blamed the Grail acquisition, which has faced regulatory challenges since 2021, for a 75% drop in Illumina’s share price that he says wiped away $55 billion in value for shareholders. The stock was up more than 2% at $130.39 on Monday.

As more data emerge that obesity drugs like Wegovy can reduce complications from heart and kidney problems as well, scientists have been wondering whether these benefits are driven by weight loss alone or also by other mechanisms. A new study suggests that one possible contributor is the drugs’ ability to reduce inflammation independent of weight loss, STAT tells us. In mice experiments, scientists found that the treatments, known as GLP-1-based drugs, acted through the brain to reduce inflammation throughout the body. This was over a short period of time before the mice lost weight, according to the study, published Monday in Cell Metabolism.