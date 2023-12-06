Weight-loss drug Zepbound now available, Eli Lilly says cnn

cnn-

Drug maker Eli Lilly announced Tuesday Its lead weight loss drug, Zepbound, is now available for patients to use.

Tiragepetide, its active ingredient, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for type 2 diabetes under the name Monjaro. Last month, the FDA put its official seal of approval on a widely prescribed off-label drug for weight loss, approving it for use in chronic weight management.

Zepbound is for adults who are obese, or have a BMI over 30. It may also be prescribed for people who are overweight — with a BMI of 27 or higher — and who have weight-related medical problems, including high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea or heart disease.

Tirazeptide works by mimicking two hormones, GLP-1 and GIP, which stimulate the release of insulin in the body. It reduces users’ appetite and slows the rate of stomach emptying after meals, helping them feel full. Semaglutide drugs for weight loss, such as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, focus on targeting only GLP-1.

The drug will be available in six doses, ranging from 2.5 mg to 15 mg, that can be filled at retail and mail-order pharmacies, Lilly said in a news release.

Like other weight loss medications, Zepbound is an injection that patients receive once a week. In the news release, Lilly recommends that the drug be used in conjunction with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

However, Lily warned that it It should not be used with other similar weight loss medications such as Ozempic and Vegovy.

In clinical trials, Zepbound was found to have an average weight loss of more than 20%

Harm at higher dose at 72 weeks, greater than observed

Other approved weight loss medications.

According to the FDA, the main side effects of Zepbound include gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, vomiting, constipation, and diarrhea.

The drug’s label will also contain warnings about the possibility of inflammation of the pancreas, gallbladder problems, low blood sugar, acute kidney injury, damage to the retina in people with diabetic retinopathy or type 2 diabetes mellitus, and suicidal behavior or thinking.

Before insurance, Zepbound will cost about $1,060 per month, which is slightly higher

Monzaro’s list price is over $1,023.

However, it is still unclear how widely Zepbound will be covered. Medicare and Medicaid are prohibited from covering obesity medications. Lilly said it is issuing a savings card for people with commercial insurance to get Zepbound for $25 for one or three months of prescriptions, if their plan covers it. For those whose plans don’t include Zepbound, the savings card This would bring the cost down to $550 per month, or about half the list price.

Amid skyrocketing demand for weight loss drugs, many treatments have faced supply shortages. Monzaro is still “in shortage” on the FDA’s drug shortage list, but all dosage sizes are labeled as available.

Source: www.cnn.com