wegovy

Obesity drug maker Novo Nordisk said it will give countries a “buy now, pay later” option for its treatment, as it plans an incentive to treat more people who currently receive its jabs. Cannot reach.

Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, chief executive of the Dutch pharmaceutical company, said Novo Nordisk was in talks to boost its weight loss efforts by helping health services spread the cost of treatment.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Mr Jorgensen said innovative pricing deals would allow countries to “adopt medicines upfront, see benefits and pay down the road”.

He added: “How can healthcare systems justify making a large one-time payment that could lead to significant savings in the future? I think we need to share that risk to move forward.”

Novo Nordisk’s Wegovi treatment has helped people lose up to 15 percent of their weight after a year, with high-profile celebrities including Elon Musk and Boris Johnson crediting it for helping them lose weight.

However, there are currently limitations on who can access it within the NHS as well as in other countries.

In the UK, which treatments are offered on the NHS are decided by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) on the basis of cost-effectiveness.

To be eligible for Wegovi, people must have at least one weight-related disease, such as high blood pressure, and a BMI of 35. People with a BMI of 30 to 34.9 can also benefit from the treatment, but they must meet certain criteria. This means they may be referred for specialist weight management services.

A spokesperson for Novo Nordisk said: “The NICE final assessment determination recommendation for Wegovi confirms that it is a cost-effective use of NHS resources.”

NICE may decide to reconsider recommending treatments for widespread use among the public if more evidence emerges that shows them to be more cost-effective. Early trial data in August suggested that Novo Nordisk’s best-selling Vegovy drug could also reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Mr Jorgensen said Novo Nordisk needed to treat many more patients if it was to make a “dent” in obesity levels, adding: “What kind of arrangements can we make with health care systems that will support them in need? “Can help in serving patients. This is the most.”

However, the supply of weight loss treatments is likely to be disrupted for some time, with Novo Nordisk recently saying that the shortage will take years to ease. Novo Nordisk and rival Eli Lilly, which makes its own weight loss treatment, are competing to increase production.

Last week, Novo Nordisk announced a £1.9 billion deal to expand its manufacturing facilities in France.

Mr Jorgensen’s comments on more flexible payment options come amid a wider rethink within the NHS about whether it can strike more innovative pricing deals to make more new medicines available to patients.

The UK is one of the leading countries to strike these deals, which may include provisions to make contracts less financially risky for the NHS such as introducing patient spending caps.

NHS England said earlier this month it was considering “innovative payment models” for treatments such as gene therapy and would run a pilot program to sign “outcomes-based agreements”.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com