November 25, 2023




Weight Loss| Belly Fat Loss| Foods For Weight Loss| 5 Winter Superfoods That Aid Weight Loss | HerZindagi
































Purnima Mishra

2023-11-25,17:00 IST

www.herzindagi.com








    During winter, it becomes hard to cut belly fat as our cravings increase. From gajar ka halwa to butter-laden sarso ka saag, it’s hard to resist all these comforting foods that warm our souls. Here are five winter superfoods that aid weight loss and are delicious.








Winter Greens

    You must include high-fibre foods such as leafy vegetables in your diet. Vegetables like spinach, mustard leaves, and fenugreek leaves are low-calorie foods for your weight loss diet.








Carrot

    Winter brings us bright red carrots, these are little are sweet. Carrots are high-fibre and low on carbohydrates, which makes them ideal winter food for a weight loss diet.








Radish

    Radish (or mooli) is a low-calorie vegetable, which is also high in fibre. Fibre means good digestion and less belly fat.








Beetroot

    Beetroot offers a whole lot of health benefits with its ability to help weight loss. It is a good source of carbohydrates.








Guava

    Guavas have a high amount of fibre content, which fulfils about 12% of our daily recommended intake of fibre. These are low-calorie, high-fibre foods which help in smooth digestion and, hence, aid weight loss.








    We hope you liked the story! Keep visiting Herzindagi for more such updates.








Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is still going on: Shop UGG, Ray-Ban, and more

Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is still going on: Shop UGG, Ray-Ban, and more

November 25, 2023
2 dead, at least 99 sick after Salmonella outbreak tied to contaminated melons and cut fruits

2 dead, at least 99 sick after Salmonella outbreak tied to contaminated melons and cut fruits

November 25, 2023

You may have missed

Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is still going on: Shop UGG, Ray-Ban, and more

Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is still going on: Shop UGG, Ray-Ban, and more

November 25, 2023
2 dead, at least 99 sick after Salmonella outbreak tied to contaminated melons and cut fruits

2 dead, at least 99 sick after Salmonella outbreak tied to contaminated melons and cut fruits

November 25, 2023
Why did Daryl Hall file a restraining order against John Oates?

Why did Daryl Hall file a restraining order against John Oates?

November 25, 2023
CoinGecko prompts Zash to download NFT VO API – Coinfone [VI]

CoinGecko prompts Zash to download NFT VO API – Coinfone [VI]

November 25, 2023
menu icon

Net worth and salary Americans need to be happy

November 25, 2023
Australian Young Entrepreneur of the Year revealed

Australian Young Entrepreneur of the Year revealed

November 25, 2023