During winter, it becomes hard to cut belly fat as our cravings increase. From gajar ka halwa to butter-laden sarso ka saag, it’s hard to resist all these comforting foods that warm our souls. Here are five winter superfoods that aid weight loss and are delicious.
Winter Greens
You must include high-fibre foods such as leafy vegetables in your diet. Vegetables like spinach, mustard leaves, and fenugreek leaves are low-calorie foods for your weight loss diet.
Carrot
Winter brings us bright red carrots, these are little are sweet. Carrots are high-fibre and low on carbohydrates, which makes them ideal winter food for a weight loss diet.
Radish
Radish (or mooli) is a low-calorie vegetable, which is also high in fibre. Fibre means good digestion and less belly fat.
Beetroot
Beetroot offers a whole lot of health benefits with its ability to help weight loss. It is a good source of carbohydrates.
Guava
Guavas have a high amount of fibre content, which fulfils about 12% of our daily recommended intake of fibre. These are low-calorie, high-fibre foods which help in smooth digestion and, hence, aid weight loss.
