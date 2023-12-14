December 15, 2023
Weight Gain After Stopping Wegovy Is Hot Topic for Obesity Doctors


Hi, it’s Bob in sunny Berkeley, California. Drugs like Zepbound and Wegovy can produce impressive weight loss over a year of treatment. Now the question is how to best maintain those results. But first…

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association this week shows that when people lost weight on Eli Lilly’s Zepbound and then switched to a placebo after eight months of treatment, they gradually regained about half of the weight.

By comparison, people who stayed on the drug were an average of 25% lighter at the end of the 88-week study. Even patients who switched to a placebo still weighed about 10% less at the end of the study, and their waist size shrank — indicating that some benefits from the therapy were retained.



