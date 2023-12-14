Weight Gain After Stopping Wegovy Is Hot Topic for Obesity Doctors

Hi, it’s Bob in sunny Berkeley, California. Drugs like Zepbound and Wegovy can produce impressive weight loss over a year of treatment. Now the question is how to best maintain those results. But first…

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association this week shows that when people lost weight on Eli Lilly’s Zepbound and then switched to a placebo after eight months of treatment, they gradually regained about half of the weight.

By comparison, people who stayed on the drug were an average of 25% lighter at the end of the 88-week study. Even patients who switched to a placebo still weighed about 10% less at the end of the study, and their waist size shrank — indicating that some benefits from the therapy were retained.