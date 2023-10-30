WEI Strengthens Cybersecurity Practice with Addition of Cybersecurity GTM Leader Todd Humphreys

The minority-owned IT solutions provider is focusing on pre- and post-sales delivery of next-generation cybersecurity solutions.

Salem, NH/AccessWire/October 30, 2023/ WEI is pleased to announce the addition of Todd Humphries as Cybersecurity Go-to-Market (GTM) Leader. Humphreys has led GTM initiatives for the world’s largest cybersecurity leaders, including an 11-year tenure at WEI’s longtime partner, Palo Alto Networks. He joins a world-class security team led by Brian Jacques and Matt Crevier, who have brought WEI a major value-add in providing network-based security solutions such as perimeter security, internal segmentation, micro-segmentation, endpoint security and secure Has shaped up as a reseller. SD-WAN.

“I am very excited to join the deep and talented cybersecurity group at WEI,” said Humphreys. “I can say straight away that the human quality of this company is unmatched. WEI remains at the forefront of the changing dynamics of cybersecurity and this is aligned with what our customers desire. We provide customers with solutions ranging from legacy architectures to modern security operations centers (SOCs). ) with automation at its core and strengthening their incident response.”

“The cyber threat landscape changes every day, and it is vital that we have the best minds developing next-generation solutions and educating our customers on best practices,” said Belisario Rosas, President of WEI. “Todd Humphries enables WEI to educate its customer base about best practices and better position them for years to come.”

WEI’s comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio includes developing, delivering, and managing solutions for SOC, cloud security, incident response, automation, and more. Humphreys’ arrival comes during a period when enterprise IT leaders are searching for value-added resellers ready to deliver advanced SOC solutions while adding value to the cloud. With more than 80 experienced engineers in its overall staff, WEI’s cyber team collaborates with hundreds of IT companies to effectively deliver customer-tailored solutions to customers.

“Many medium and large enterprises are relying on a patchwork approach, legacy architecture and a technology stack that was haphazardly developed a decade ago,” Humphreys explained. “These environments are simply not tailored to today’s cyber threat landscape. I am honored to join a team that believes in having regular conversations where the customer feels supported, heard, and responsibly guided. We Will commit to solutions and stand behind our recommendations, but always with the client’s business objectives in mind.”

WEI’s organic growth over the past 34 years is a product of investing in customer success, acquiring and retaining leading IT engineering talent, and working in lockstep with industry-leading technology companies. From initial assessment to solution deployment and ongoing monitoring, WEI’s award-winning formula positions its clients to succeed with real, tangible business results. WEI is thriving at a time where many solution providers are restructuring, facing acquisitions, or facing supply chain challenges.

With over 30 years of experience as an IT professional, Humphreys has helped pioneer cybersecurity solutions such as intrusion detection, wireless security, next-generation firewall, and XDR solutions.

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-focused IT solutions provider. The business is an expert in technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works closely with clients to help them set goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and transform their IT environments into a company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiency.

WEI’s customers benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing laboratories and a commitment to quality. From solution design to implementation, WEI’s sales and technical teams remain focused on providing unwavering support throughout the project. Please visit www.WEI.com for more information.

