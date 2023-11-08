Wegovi’s rival Zepbound wins US approval amid weight-loss jab gold rush

Pens for diabetes drug Ozempic being assembled at Novo Nordisk’s production site in Hillerode, Denmark – Tom Little/Reuters

Access to “miracle” weight loss drugs is poised to become more widespread, after the US pharmaceuticals regulator approved a new competitor to Wegovi.

Zepbound, from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, is for obese and overweight patients with at least one health complication.

Patients with a BMI over 27 who have medical problems such as high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea or heart disease should be able to buy the drug in the US by the end of the year.

The drug, under the brand name Monjaro, is already approved in England and Wales for diabetic patients, and is being considered by British regulators for weight loss treatment. According to its manufacturer, patients taking the drug for 72 weeks lost an average of three and a half stones.

Eli Lilly is touting the drug as 20 percent cheaper than semaglutide, which is marketed as Vegov for weight loss (and known as Ozempic for diabetics). Wegovi has been used by Boris Johnson, Jeremy Clarkson and Elon Musk for weight loss.

Earlier this month, Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovi, admitted shortages of its weight loss drug could last for years, leading to sales of its obesity and diabetes treatment rising 36 per cent to £18 million in the first nine months of the year Is.

Pentted demand means obesity drugs are now seen as a modern-day gold rush for pharmaceutical companies, generating consumer enthusiasm not seen since the launch of Pfizer’s Viagra in 1998.

Patients are attracted by the seeming ability to lose weight with little effort or the risk of complications from bariatric surgery. Novo Nordisk’s share price is up 48 percent so far this year, while Eli Lilly is up 69 percent.

Last month, Goldman Sachs predicted that Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk would capture 80 percent of the obesity drugs market by 2030, worth more than $80 billion.

The bank’s Chris Shibutani said, “In our view, the long-term weight management market is undergoing a transformation, with solid growth potential for further growth and an extreme opportunity that, in our estimation, will ultimately be the highest of all time.” “Could produce some of those money-making drugs.” The senior biopharmaceuticals analyst said.

With obesity now seen as the biggest health risk in developed countries, the pressure on health services like the NHS to provide medicines is set to increase. Evan Segarman, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, has even suggested that it may be “unethical” not to give these drugs to obese patients.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com