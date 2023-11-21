WeFriends, Chuck E. Cheese’s launch new partnership and renewal with Garvey Birthday Celebration

Chuck E. Cheese Family Entertainment Centers will now feature animated characters from WeFriends, an entertainment company that uses Web3 technology to bring hand-drawn characters to life. This collaboration joins a list of various WeFriends licensing deals and follows Chuck E. Cheese’s recent brand transformation.

WeFriends characters include Considerate Cowboy, Moral Monkey, Patient Panda, Selfless Sloth and more. All 238 characters were created and drawn by founder Gary Vaynerchuk, also known as GaryVee, and each character represents a characteristic or quality he hopes to see in the community. The characters are available as NFTs. Chuck E. Cheese guests will see different WeFriends characters at each location.

Both WeFriends and Chuck E. Cheese’s are built on the same values ​​like community, friendship, positivity, and kindness – resulting in a collaboration filled with love. Both brands aim to create a safe, positive environment for family and friends.

Garvey and the WeeFriends became the mascots at his Chuck E. Cheese birthday celebration. , Source: WeFriends

“For decades, millions of families have trusted us to celebrate their birthday, and we are thrilled to serve our multi-generational fans with this event through our partnership with WeFriends,” says David McKillips, President and CEO of CEC Entertainment. look forward for.” “Our two brands have a shared passion for holistic entertainment and fun, and I can’t wait for what’s to come.”

The collaboration kicked off with Vaynerchuk’s birthday celebration in Brooklyn this month, where VFriends Series 1 access token collectors met Vaynerchuk, watched videos of VFriends characters and played arcade games, as did Chuck E. Cheese attendees across the country. Will experience. Collaboration.

WeFriends Awards at Chuck E. Cheese | Source: WeFriends

Chuck E. Cheese guests can expect to find prizes featuring WeFriends characters like the infamous Ninja, Series 2 characters and the Diamond Hands Hen. Arcade gamers can also watch WeFriends entertainment content, such as short animations, on the Chuck E. Cheese closed-circuit TV network while playing games.

“We are introducing, strengthening and bringing these characters to life for the first time within our own four walls,” McKillips says.

WeFriends fans and Chuck E. Cheese lovers will experience updated entertainment centers with new menu items, a new dance floor, active play options and brand-new arcade games as a result of the brand transformation.

“We have completely changed the entire brand and we are moving forward digitally. We’ve brought in new dance floors, JumboTron, the largest closed-circuit family television network in the industry, new awards… we’ve brought in celebrity chefs… and we’re introducing active sports into all of our entertainment centers,” McKillips. They say. “We’re taking Chuck E. Cheese’s outside of the four walls for the first time with a collaboration in music with a NASCAR collaboration and a multi-city concert tour. And then we signed with California Dreamin’ Water Park for an entire family area based on Chuck E. Cheese.”

This collaboration is the result of one of several partnerships revealed by WeFriends recently. The company has partnerships and licensing deals with several toy companies, including Mattel, where the two companies collaborated on Masters of the Universe action figures.

WeFriends has also ventured into plush territory through a collaboration with Jazwares, turning some of its characters into 12-inch-tall Squishmallows plush products. Various VFriends NFT characters are also available as plush and vinyl collectibles at Macy’s and Toys ‘R’ Us.

As for the future of VFriends, Vaynerchuk plans to focus on the connection between the consumer or NFT holder and their chosen character through other licensing deals and partnerships.

“I am not planning on doing new NFTs in 2024. We have a lot on the market right now. What I’m trying to do is really focus on the demand. I want people to fall in love with these characters. So much animation, storytelling, children’s books, comic strips, things like that that really allow people to feel a connection,” he says.

Chuck E. Cheese is also taking some additional steps in brand extension through licensing partnerships with Funko, Just Funky, Wilder Games, Barry & Jason Games & Entertainment, and more.

Source: toybook.com