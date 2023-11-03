WEEX Exchange Achieves Global Regulatory Compliance Milestones, Paving the Way for Secure Crypto Trading

[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, November 3rd, 2023]

WEEX exchange is a globally regulated cryptocurrency trading platform that provides compliance, security and professional assistance to crypto investors. That’s why WEEX is the ultimate choice for safe and reliable cryptocurrency trading and investing.

Licensed and compliant, open data

One of the standout features of WEEX is its commitment to regulatory compliance. WEEX exchange currently holds financial licenses in Singapore, Dubai and the US (MSB), as well as Canada (MSB) and the SVGFSA, giving users the assurance that they are connecting to a platform that adheres to legal and financial regulations. Follows strictly. This dedication to compliance creates a sense of trust and security among its user base.

Additionally, WEEX exchange is listed on global renowned crypto rating platforms, including CoinMarketCap, Feixiaohao.info, Cryptovisor and MarketplaceFairness, ensuring transparency and open access to real-time market information. Every trade executed on WEEX is carefully documented, monitored, and permanently stored, enabling seamless traceability – a vital component in the world of cryptocurrency trading amid increasing regulatory scrutiny.

professional future experience

WEEX caters to both beginners and experienced traders, offering two margin modes – combined margin and isolated margin with tiered liquidation, with no trading fees.

The implementation of the original Mark Price system in the cryptocurrency market underlines WEEX’s commitment to protecting the interests of its users, especially those with substantial positions.

Traders can expect a professional and user-friendly trading experience with top-tier product design and instant deposit and withdrawal facilities.

WEEX’s 24/7 customer service ensures that support is always readily available, with quick responses, one-on-one service for VIP clients and an exclusive user wellness center offered.

Strong, safe and reliable

The strategic selection of Singapore as the headquarters of WEEX is aimed at ensuring stability and security. WEEX utilizes multiple server locations and robust backup systems reinforced by comprehensive security protocols to protect user information and privacy.

WEEX’s dedication to security is exemplified by its reserve fund of 1,000 BTC, which allows users to withdraw their funds at any time. WEEX also offers anonymous and secure trading with email registration and full-service support. To guarantee the security of user funds, WEEX uses Google Authentication, adding an additional layer of security.

Additionally, WEEX utilizes distributed wallets, automated fund deployment, and verification of multiple wallets to enhance the overall security of the platform.

dual risk management

WEEX has an emphasis on risk management, offering advanced tools for effective risk avoidance and stop limits on trades. Its professional risk management team proactively prevents fraudulent trading on the platform while protecting important clients’ profits.

WEEX’s professional risk management team actively prevents fraudulent trading on the platform, ensuring fair and safe transactions. As a result, it protects the profits of important customers, ensuring they can trade with confidence.

Ultimately, the WEEX exchange offers transparency, professional support, and risk management, making it an excellent choice for those looking to get involved in cryptocurrency trading with confidence. As a globally regulated and secure platform, WEEX is the best choice for crypto investors who want a licensed and compliant experience. Trust WEEX for your cryptocurrency trading and investing needs.

About WEEX

WEEX is a futures trading platform that emphasizes security and user-friendliness. Founded in 2018, the platform currently serves over one million users with an average daily trading volume of over $1.5 billion. With secure overseas data protection and a skilled international team, WEEX is actively expanding its global strategic presence. It has obtained licenses from the US MSB, Canadian MSB and St. Vincent FSA with the goal of providing the most professional, secure and privacy-oriented trading services to global users. To protect users’ funds, WEEX has established a 1,000 BTC Investor Protection Fund and publicly disclosed the hot wallet address of the fund.

