Weeks left to claim hundreds of dollars in benefits: ‘Wasted money’

Australians are being urged to claim their health insurance benefits now or risk losing hundreds of dollars.

Most health insurers, including Bupa, Medibank, HCF, HIF, NIB and Qantas, reset their extra benefits on 1 January.

This means that if you have not claimed the total amount you are entitled to for the excess, which includes things like dental, optical physiotherapy and chiropractic, you will lose this amount.

Compare The Market has urged Australians to check their policies and make sure they are not “washing money down the drain”.

Health insurance chief Lana Hambilton said: “We know that industry-wide premiums have increased by an average of 2.9 per cent this year and the last thing we want to see is people paying for the cover they need. Not using.”

“So, if you’ve been delaying a visit to the dentist, are late for your optical appointment or have postponed a visit with the physiotherapist, now is the time to maximize the benefits of your policy this year. may end.”

The warning comes as one in five Australians surveyed by the comparison site say they are putting off health treatment due to high costs.

How much can I claim?

According to Compare the Market, funds typically have annual excess limits of between $300 and $350 for chiropractic, physiotherapy and dental, and between $200 and $250 for optical. But this will vary depending on your fund and policy.

“The amount you are entitled to varies depending on the treatment or service you are receiving and the maximum limit your health fund offers,” Hambilton explains.

“Your health insurer may cover a percentage or a fixed dollar value of the costs associated with treatment and may be subject to annual dollar limits per policy.”

check your cover

If you haven’t claimed as much or for as wide a range of services as you thought, Hambilton said you might want to consider moving to a lower, cheaper tier of cover.

Hambitton suggested that instead of giving up, people make changes to their policy and cut out extra features they don’t need. Other tips include checking the waiting period that applies, whether annual limits apply to the policy or per person, and understanding any other limits that may apply.

