Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Tarot Predictions for October 29 to November 4, 2023

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: Restraint

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Star

Creating an open and welcoming environment for your employees will be essential to achieving business success. Your hidden talents may come to the fore for the well-being of your family. Unexpected financial gains can provide the means to complete important projects within their deadlines. Spending quality time with your romantic partner under the stars can be a memorable experience. For better health, prioritize a healthy diet and stick to your exercise routine. If you are planning to travel, be prepared for a potentially stressful trip. Investing in off-plan properties can yield substantial profits in the real estate market. Always verify old news to avoid potential problems.

Lucky Number: 5

Auspicious color: green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Power

Career: The Hermit

Your leadership skills are likely to prove valuable in securing an important assignment. Your personal initiative can create a positive and cordial atmosphere on the domestic front. Be alert for any new business opportunities that come your way this week. To overcome difficult times, you may receive more attention from your romantic partner. Consider making positive changes in your lifestyle for better results. Your holiday wish is likely to be fulfilled soon. Real estate business can be a profitable investment option this week. Avoid negativity, as it can eclipse your life. Lack of discipline and effort can negatively impact your academic performance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky color: blue

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Love: Emperor

Mood: Judgment

Career: Magician

On the professional front, your innovative ideas may not be well received by superiors. Changing your attitude can bring immense happiness to your elders at home. Successful completion of important projects can bring substantial financial rewards. Open and honest conversations will enhance the quality of your romantic relationship. Focus on your health and well-being with consistent efforts. Consider taking a short vacation to break away from your routine. Investing in a holiday home can be an exciting opportunity. Avoid complacency, as it can affect your academic performance. Be careful of confusion and miscommunication that can lead to misunderstanding.

Lucky number: 18

Auspicious colour: Maroon

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Two Coins

Career: Three of Swords

Consider starting your own business venture this week if you have any plans in that direction. Beware of negative attitudes and harmful arguments in your family relationships. Be judicious in your financial investments to avoid disappointments and failures. Show care and sensitivity to your romantic relationships to help foster them. Focus on maintaining good posture, as this can boost both health and self-confidence. Those traveling to enjoy the weather are likely to have a comfortable road trip. Be cautious about investing in real estate, as it may not be the best option right now. Embrace your desire for innovation and doing things differently on the academic front. Your diligent effort and commitment can lead to satisfactory academic progress.

Lucky number: 17

Auspicious color: Saffron

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Tower

Mood: Sun

Career: Three of Wands

This week, an opportunity may arise for some people to join a people-oriented company. An attractive business prospect can lead to good financial gains. Love can blossom unexpectedly at first sight with an attractive person. Some people like to recharge their energy with a pleasant dinner after a busy week. Remember to maintain family traditions and values ​​even in the pursuit of personal goals. You may get confirmation of booking at a crowded but attractive holiday destination. If you’re considering selling a home, make sure you get its value carefully assessed by an expert. Your charisma will draw attention and recognition in your social circle. Your continuous efforts will be reflected in your academic performance and achievements.

Lucky Number: 1

Auspicious colour: Cream

Virgo (24 August-23 September)

Love: Six Cups

Mood: Moon

Career: Two Coins

Your strong values ​​and commitment to building positive relationships will serve you well in the workplace. Contributing to household chores will keep the family atmosphere lively and harmonious. Investing in commercial real estate could be a good option to strengthen your capital this week. The chances of meeting a like-minded person are quite high. Staying consistent with your fitness routine will be important for your well-being. Be flexible in your travel plans as unexpected changes may occur. If you are considering buying a farmhouse, do so. Adjust your schedule for social activities if necessary. Stay motivated and determined to maximize your academic abilities.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky color: red

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Tower

Career: Three of Cups

You will be able to demonstrate your fearlessness and courage by facing any challenging situation at home. Managing your expenses frugally will result in significant savings. Expressing your affection will bring happiness in your romantic relationship. Remember to take short breaks during work to rest your muscles. Your colleagues may not fully appreciate the support you provide at work. Consider planning a trip abroad for a social event. If you are thinking about selling your home, a private sale may save you additional costs. Social activities may distract you a bit from your personal goals. Your academic progress will be good with opportunities for improvement.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky color: pink

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: hanged man

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Magician

Connecting with senior colleagues at work can provide valuable assistance. Be sure to involve family members in decisions about changes at home. Be patient for the right investment opportunity to get good returns. Pay attention to your romantic partner’s feelings to improve your relationship. If you are struggling with any disease then you can expect relief soon. Your family may have different opinions on your holiday plans, so accommodate them. Be wary of excessive property transactions that may affect your finances. Taking quick action can save your reputation from damage. Some ups and downs are expected in your educational journey.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky color: Sky blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: Star

Mood: Seven of Cups

Career: Three Coins

You may get a promising career opportunity in a reputed organization. For true happiness, spend time with your family in recreational activities. Managing your expenses will help you use your money more wisely. Pay attention to your romantic partner’s feelings to avoid complications. Keep an eye on your diet to maintain your fitness. If you are planning a trip to the countryside, you will enjoy the fresh air and natural environment. Be careful when dealing with commercial real estate loans. Staying away from negative influences will be beneficial for you. You will get academic success easily, which will enable you to achieve excellence.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky color: gray

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: Maharani

Mood: Two Coins

Career: Nine of Wands

With your talent and intelligence, you are likely to get success in the workplace. Be sure to involve your family members in decisions about interior design changes to avoid conflicts. You may have to cut down on huge expenses to manage your finances effectively. Your generosity and sympathy will improve your romantic relationship. Dedicated attention to your health will make you feel more energetic and fit. Consider taking a short vacation to a religious place for relaxation. Be cautious while dealing with old properties as they may have some legal issues. Be wary of individuals who may provide misleading information. You may require extra effort to overcome difficulties in your studies.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky color: yellow

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

love: world

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Eight Cups

Youth can use their technical skills and aptitude to find suitable job opportunities. Appreciate your family’s successes to increase domestic happiness. Invest in economically viable projects and avoid wasting money on unnecessary expenses to earn profits. Romantic matters will not go well during this period, so handle them carefully. Focus on increasing mental strength to maintain good health. A planned trip may get postponed, so be prepared for delays and even cancellations. If you are considering property investment then residential options may prove attractive. Your unique and original ideas can bring success in social interactions. With dedication and effort, you can achieve academic success and reach your goals.

Lucky number: 6

Auspicious colour: golden

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Eight Cups

Career: Devil

On the professional front, you may get a chance to play an important role in a prestigious project. Avoid harshness in family relationships, as this can cause tension. Be friendly. Be careful of attractive investment offers, as they may block your funds. Have a private discussion with your romantic partner to resolve any existing problems. You will finally overcome the long-standing illness that has been troubling you. You may face delays or delays in your journey, so be adequately prepared. Reevaluate your property investment plans, as they may lead to trouble. Legal matters are likely to be resolved in your favor. Your passion for learning will propel you to achieve remarkable academic success.

Lucky number: 11

Auspicious color: Saffron

