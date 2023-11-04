Weekly Market Update – Rise in US bond yields impacts Asia

The rise in US Treasury yields, which began in August, took the 10-year yield to 5.0% this week. The bond market is pricing in higher long-term yields. What is new is the narrowing of the 2-year/10-year yield differential, a recession-like flattening of the yield curve. We expect the impact of this move on Asian financial assets to be modest due to the region’s strong fundamentals. While we are constructive on emerging Asian bonds in local currency, specific factors may cause regional pricing divergence.

intensification of recession

There are a number of short-term factors weighing on US bond yields including:

US growth rate still surprisingly on an upward trend

A hawkish Federal Reserve (inflation still too high for its comfort)

Loose fiscal policy (with US presidential elections in 2024)

Large quarterly refunds and quantitative tightening

The weak Japanese yen is making US Treasuries less attractive to Japanese investors

In addition, there are also structural and long-term factors:

Possibility of higher GDP trend growth (perhaps, through artificial intelligence)

Concerns about US debt sustainability

Factors such as globalization and energy transition pose structurally higher inflation risks

As a result, the yield differential between the short and long end of the yield curve has narrowed as yields on longer-dated U.S. bonds rise faster than those on shorter-dated bonds (see Exhibit 1).

Generally, at the end of a monetary policy tightening cycle, we expect short-dated yields to fall faster than longer-dated yields as market expectations of a rate cut begin to rise – the curve of the yield curve. A so-called rapid increase, or decompensation.

However, what we are currently seeing is a bearish situation in which the 10-year yield is rising faster than the 2-year yield. This suggests that markets are pricing in the additional risk, the so-called term premium, of holding long-term bonds.

asymmetric market response

This decline appears to be consistent with the market’s asymmetric reaction to economic and inflation news. Recently, growth surprises have driven a sharp rise in long bond yields, while negative inflation surprises have been met with subdued bond rallies.

Such a reaction suggests that better-than-expected growth is increasing investors’ doubts about the sustainability of the inflation slowdown – in other words, upside growth surprises are pushing up long yields more than inflation downside surprises. Due to which they are being reduced.

Recent US economic data have indeed shown signs of resilience. The economy is creating jobs at a high rate, and consumers show little sign of ending their spending spree. The data on industrial production, factory orders and building permits have surprised everyone.

The rise in US Treasury yields has tightened financial conditions and should ultimately slow both growth and inflation. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently commented on this, saying that ‘Financial conditions have tightened significantly, and long-term bond yields have been an important driving factor in this tightening.’

In our multi-asset team’s view, tighter financial conditions will weigh on the US economy and push bond yields lower. For this reason, we are overweight nominal US Treasuries and inflation-linked bonds.

Impact on Asian emerging markets

As a US-dollar-bloc region, the reduction in US liquidity and the rise in US Treasury yields should have a negative impact on Emerging Asia. However, Asia’s improving economic fundamentals may provide relief. Its average inflation rate is only half that of developed markets (see Exhibit 2).

Furthermore, consumer price index (CPI) inflation rates in Asia are already in the target zone for 80% of the region’s central banks, while inflation in Europe, the UK and the US remains above target. Asian central banks were thus able to stop their monetary policy increases before the US. This is the basis of our constructive stance on EM Asia local currency debt.

market discrimination

Investors naturally differentiate between markets based on economic buffers such as current account balances, inflation and yield differentials with the US (see Exhibit 3). Low yields with weak economic buffers – particularly current account deficits and high inflation – are most exposed to the risk of a decline in US liquidity and should therefore command higher risk premiums.

India, the Philippines and Thailand are most affected by the impact of prolonged high US yields due to the size of their current account deficits and high inflation rates. If risk-off trading begins, they are potentially more sensitive to declining markets. Countries with large current account surpluses and low inflation, such as China, Malaysia and Taiwan, should be more flexible.

Disclaimer

Source: viewpoint.bnpparibas-am.com