Weekly Market Update – Policy Changes: Are We There Yet?

Inflation has slowed in developed markets, while China’s economic weakness has reached a ‘pain point’ that has finally caught Beijing’s attention. The big question for financial markets is whether we are finally seeing the first signs of a shift towards monetary policy easing. Developed market central banks are still wary of cutting rates too soon, but China’s central bank has recently been more assertive.

Despite the fall in inflation…

The main focus of the markets is still on inflation. Last week’s consumer price reports in Europe, the UK and the US did not disappoint those hoping for an easing in inflationary pressures.

US headline and core consumer inflation rates declined year-on-year (YoY) to 3.2% in October from 3.7% in September and from 4.1% to 4.0%, respectively. Crucially, ‘supercore’ inflation (non-residential core services) – the measure considered most important to US Federal Reserve policy makers – rose only 0.2% month-on-month. US stocks jumped on the news and rose about 2.0%.

The falling inflation trend suggests the Fed may now revise down its 2023 year-end core inflation forecast when it publishes new projections at its meeting on December 12-13. In our view, this makes the (already weak) chances of another rate hike even further away, at least for now.

Overall inflation also slowed in Europe. It declined from 4.7% in September to 2.9% annually in October, while the core rate softened to 4.2% annually from 4.7%.

Even in the UK, which faces the greatest inflation pressures among major economies, October headline and core inflation fell to 4.6% and 5.7%, respectively, from 6.7% and 6.1% in September.

…the crystal ball is still blurry

However, major central banks are cautioning that future decisions on monetary policy depend on the strength of the economy and progress toward their inflation targets. They need to survive the current tight financial conditions. Meanwhile, their crystal ball for predicting inflation remains unclear.

Despite recent declines, core inflation is still well above the central bank’s target in all major advanced economies (see Exhibit 1). This suggests that a period of lower levels of growth may be necessary in these economies to bring core inflation back to the 2.0% target.

Key inflation and macroeconomic indicators for the US (and other major central banks) are not (yet) consistently pointing to a recession. In the US, there appears to be no clear evidence that consumers are expecting inflation to return to the central bank’s targets.

Fourth quarter 2023 inflation projections from a survey of professional forecasters by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia show headline CPI inflation averaging 2.4% over the next 10 years. This contrasts with the higher (3.2%) average rate contained in a University of Michigan survey of five- to 10-year inflation expectations this month. Additionally, the University of Michigan measurement has increased by 40bp through September 2023.

The vague US employment data also justifies the Fed’s caution. While the decline in October nonfarm payrolls came as a surprise, job growth was still strong on a three-month average basis. Meanwhile, job gains recorded in household (HH) survey data were much weaker than those in payroll data (see Exhibit 2).

Such contradictory signals are not new, but they contribute to an uncertain outlook for monetary policy and make market conditions difficult.

Experience shows that only when the economy enters a persistent recession, especially a recession, do declining employment and inflation expectations align across various surveys.

This implies that a ‘higher-longer’ rate outlook should prevail before monetary policy intentions shift towards easing. That transition would require key macroeconomic indicators to show:

sub-trend GDP growth

Unemployment rising toward or above the equilibrium rate (or other signs of significant labor market weakness such as a decline in the pace of wage growth)

Core inflation is falling clearly and steadily towards the 2.0% target rate.

China – more aggressive ease

Meanwhile, reports of China’s uneven economic recovery come as policymakers weigh the question of additional support for the struggling property sector.

China’s macroeconomic data in October showed wide variation across sectors, with retail sales and industrial output still growing modestly, but real estate investment slowing due to further declines in the property sector.

While the latest data is in line with delivering the 5.0% official growth target this year, we believe Beijing will need to stabilize the property sector to prevent momentum from slowing. And officials appear to be preparing more assertive measures, with the People’s Bank of China considering injecting at least 1 trillion RMB to fund three major property and infrastructure projects in big cities.

Such a move would come on top of the recently announced RMB 1 trillion public spending spree for the remainder of 2023. If push comes to shove, which now appears to be the case, we believe the PBOC has enough leeway to ease policy by debt monetization to fund fiscal spending.

For all its talk of policy easing, the PBOC – unlike its developed market counterparts – did not aggressively expand its balance sheet to boost the economy during the pandemic (see Exhibit 3).

If Beijing can maintain its assertive policy in the coming months, rebuild confidence and reassure markets that the outlook is improving, we believe Chinese GDP growth in 2024 And there is reasonable potential for continued upside in stock valuations. If not, growth may remain stuck at lower levels, keeping asset prices in check.

very little margin for error

Faced with such a highly uncertain macroeconomic and policy backdrop, there is little margin for error in market positioning.

Until the economic and policy dynamics change again, or at least until the fog clears, we lean towards a defensive posture by preferring government bonds over equities.

Disclaimer

Please note that articles may contain technical language. For this reason, they may not be suitable for readers without professional investing experience. Any views expressed here are those of the author as of the date of publication, are based on available information, and are subject to change without notice. Individual portfolio management teams may have different views and make different investment decisions for different clients. This document is not investment advice. The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up and it is possible that investors will not be able to recover their initial outlay. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investments in emerging markets, or specific or restricted sectors, are likely to have higher than average volatility due to a higher level of concentration, greater uncertainty due to less information being available, less liquidity or greater sensitivity to changes. In market conditions (social, political and economic conditions). Some emerging markets offer less protection than most international developed markets. For this reason, portfolio transactions, liquidation and protection services may involve greater risk on behalf of funds invested in emerging markets.

Source: viewpoint.bnpparibas-am.com