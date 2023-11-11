Weekly Market Update – Bearish Looks

The tough phase that equities and bonds went through in October seems to be forgotten now. November has had a strong start. What’s behind this sharp rally: Is it a technical rebound; Have the outlook for inflation changed following the slowdown; Or should we look at the latest earnings report?

Let’s assume that this may be a multi-factor phenomenon (and things probably haven’t completely settled down yet).

US economy – this is

The US employment report released on November 3 reassured many observers by indicating a rebalancing of the labor market, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in his press conference two days earlier.

150,000 jobs were created in November, slightly below market expectations, while the figures for the previous two months were largely revised upward.

The unemployment rate has been rising from July, when it was 3.5%, to 3.9% in October. It has now returned to December 2021 levels due to an increase in the number of new labor market entrants. The increase in labor force participation remains gradual – in fact, the rate declined slightly to 62.7 between September and October – but there are increasing signs that the supply of labor is increasing.

Additionally, the ISM Services Survey delivered a surprise to the downside, with the index falling to 51.8 from 53.6, well below the consensus expectation (53). It is now at its lowest level in five months. However, the index remains above 50, meaning activity continues to expand.

However, the ISM employment sub-index fell to 50.2 from 53.4. It is difficult to identify a clear trend for this indicator (see Exhibit 1) as firms (particularly small and medium-sized ones) continue to report difficulties in recruiting.

“Bad news is good news”

Investors interpreted the poor employment and services reports as the first sign of a slowdown in US activity (after strong 4.9% growth in the economy in the third quarter) and concluded that a policy rate hike cycle that could end in the spring of 2022. It had started, now it is over. Above.

The assessment fueled the equity rally and decline in bond yields that began after the Fed’s November 1 policy meeting.

In October, yields at the long end of the curve had risen: to 39bp on the 30-year bond; 36bp on 10-year bond and 4bp on 2-year bond (since end-September).

Since early November, 2-year yields have fallen by 16bp, 10-year by 44bp and 30-year by 48bp (as of November 8).

Market expectations regarding the Fed’s monetary policy are now pushing bond yields lower and boosting gains in equities (up 4.5% for the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq between the end of October and November 8. 6.2%) for composites.

Such a comeback is no surprise after three consecutive months of decline in global equities, which had led to oversold and extreme investor conditions in the markets.

Markets vs. Economic Reality – Fixed Income

Nor were we surprised by the decline in bond yields.

On the one hand, it is becoming clear to us that inflation is falling not only at the headline level (due to base effects from rising energy prices last year), but also in the non-food and energy sectors.

On the other hand, the US economy should begin to slow more markedly as the factors behind its surprising resilience disappear. Excess consumer savings are declining, and higher interest rates are reducing demand for goods and services as well as housing. Ultimately, the effectiveness of US fiscal policy is waning. It was expansionary in 2023, as shown by the budget deficit reaching US$1 700 billion (fiscal year to September 30). This is 23% more than last year.

Exhibit 3 shows the expected change in fiscal policy based on IMF calculations, where short-term fiscal policy assumptions are based on the officially announced budget, adjusted for macroeconomic assumptions and projected fiscal outcomes. Year-on-year changes show that the ‘fiscal effort’ has been achieved: a positive figure indicates that the deficit has reduced.

Markets vs. Economic Reality – Equities

By refusing to declare victory on inflation, and issuing a number of sharp comments in recent days, central bankers have tried to cool expectations of a sharp rate cut in 2024, but investors appear confident that key developments The policy rate hike cycle in most economies has ended (with the notable exception of Japan).

As the OECD wrote in its recent Economic Outlook report, “The global economy proved more resilient than expected in the first half of 2023, but the growth outlook remains weak”.

This view does not appear to be unanimous and explains why conditions now look favorable for government bonds and, conversely, unattractive for equities.

A possible slowdown in demand due to monetary policy tightening for one and a half years is likely to impact corporate activity, earnings and margins. Thus, we remain cautious on equities, especially in Eurozone markets whose economies have been in recession for several quarters. So far, the latest earnings reports have pointed to slowing demand, especially in Europe.

The sharp rally in bond markets since early November may trigger a strategic adjustment to our position, but we still think it is appropriate given the long-term valuations in the bond bucket of our multi-asset portfolio.

Furthermore, we do not see the recent rise in (nominal and real) yields as a signal that bond investors view public deficits as too high at this stage of the economic cycle. Long-term bond yields should decline with expectations of a policy rate cut in 2024.

