Weekly Market Outlook (30-03 November)

monday :Australia Retailing.

Tuesday : Japan Jobs data, Japan Retail Sales and Industrial Production, Chinese PMI, BOJ Policy Decision, Swiss Retail Sales, Eurozone GDP and CPI, Canada GDP, US ECI, US Consumer Confidence, New Zealand Jobs data.

Wednesday : Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI, US ADP, Canada Manufacturing PMI, US ISM Manufacturing PMI, US Job Openings, FOMC Policy Decision.

Thursday : Swiss CPI, US Challenger Job Cuts, BOE Policy Decision, US Jobless Claims.

Friday: Chinese Caixin Services PMI, Eurozone Unemployment Rate, Canada Jobs data, US NFP, US ISM Services PMI.

Tuesday

BOJ is expected to keep everything unchanged with rates at -0.10% and target the 10 year JGB at 0% with a YCC+/-50 bps soft cap and a 1% hard cap. However there is some speculation about the change in YCC policy. The central bank is also expected to raise its inflation forecast for 2023 and 2024 to show prices exceeding the 2% target.

Eurozone CPI y/y is expected to fall to 3.2% versus 4.3% previously, while core CPI y/y is seen at 4.2% versus 4.5% previously. The ECB had paused its tightening cycle at the last meeting as the market expected the central bank to continue the interest rate cut cycle until mid-2024, when it would see the ECB start the rate cut cycle.

Eurozone core CPI year-on-year

American consumer confidence appears to be hovering below 100 compared to before. The Conference Board survey focuses more on the labor market, while the University of Michigan survey is more about the financial outlook of households. Labor market data has been showing some weakness recently, which we are also seeing through rising continuing claims.

US consumer confidence

Wednesday

The US ADP has a poor track record in forecasting the US NFP, but it is still a market-moving report, especially now that labor market data is at the top of the market’s attention. The consensus estimate was 150,000 jobs added in October, compared with 89,000 jobs added in the previous month.

US ADP

The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected to remain unchanged at 49.0 versus 49.0 previously. Recently the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with the index printing at 50.0 as the sector recovers from a 2022 recession. Furthermore, price pressures continue to ease, which is a good development for the Fed.

US ISM Manufacturing PMI

Job opportunities in America have fallen to 9.270 million compared to 9.610 million earlier. This has been a strong market dynamic report, given that labor market data is now at the top of the market’s focus. For now, the US labor market is softening through fewer jobs rather than more layoffs, which is the Fed’s goal. This is something we have been seeing recently with rising claims and declining initial claims.

job opportunities in usa

The Fed is expected to keep the FFR unchanged at 5.25-5.50%. The market does not expect the Fed to raise rates now and the central bank to cut rates in mid-2024. More attention will be paid to guidance for the December meeting, but we are unlikely to see any pre-commitment as the FOMC remains in “wait and see” mode. Expect to hear the usual “data-reliant”, “proceed cautiously” and “resilient economy”, but this meeting is likely to be as “boring” as July.

federal Reserve

Thursday

Swiss CPI Y/Y is expected at 1.8% vs 1.7% prior, while the M/M reading is seen at 0.1% vs -0.1% prior. Switzerland’s inflation has already been within the SNB’s 0-2% target on both core and core measures for some time.

Switzerland CPI YTD

The BoE is expected to keep the bank rate unchanged at 5.25%. To quote Governor Bailey, this decision is likely to be “tough” as hawks may not like the recent CPI report, while doves may see softness in the labor market as a reason to keep rates steady.

BOE

US unemployment claims last week missed expectations and continued claims are now showing a clear upward trend, suggesting that workers are having difficulty finding jobs after being laid off. The consensus this week sees initial claims at 210K vs 210K EX, while sustained claims are expected at 1795K vs 1790K EX.

America’s unemployed claims

Friday

The US NFP is expected to add 172 thousand jobs compared to 336 thousand seen last month, and the unemployment rate will remain unchanged at 3.8%. Average hourly earnings Y/Y are expected to decline by 4.0% versus 4.2% previously, while the M/M figure is seen at 0.3% versus 0.2% previously.

US unemployment rate

The Canadian labor market report is expected to add 20 thousand jobs compared to 63.8 thousand last month and the unemployment rate is expected to rise to 5.6% compared to 5.5% previously. Salaries will also be in focus as BOC is focusing on salary increases.

canada unemployment rate

The US ISM Services PMI is expected to decline to 53.0 from 53.6 earlier. The latest S&P Global Services PMI beat expectations with the services index returning to expansion. The good news is that price pressure is continuously decreasing.

US ISM Services PMI

