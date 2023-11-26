Weekly Market Outlook (27-01 December)

Upcoming Events ,



Tuesday:

Australian retail sales, US consumer confidence.

Australian retail sales, US consumer confidence. Wednesday:

Australian monthly CPI, RBNZ policy decision, US GPD Q3 second estimate.

Australian monthly CPI, RBNZ policy decision, US GPD Q3 second estimate. Thursday:

Japan Industrial Production and Retail Sales, China PMI, Switzerland Retail Sales, Eurozone CPI and Unemployment Rate, Canada GDP, US Core PCE, US Jobless Claims.

Japan Industrial Production and Retail Sales, China PMI, Switzerland Retail Sales, Eurozone CPI and Unemployment Rate, Canada GDP, US Core PCE, US Jobless Claims. Friday:

Japan Jobs Data, China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, Switzerland GDP, Canadian Labor Market Report, Canada Manufacturing PMI, US ISM Manufacturing PMI

Tuesday:

US consumer confidence continues to fall last quarter as the labor market begins to weaken, In fact, compared to the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment, that shows more of how consumers view their personal finances. Consumer confidence shows how consumers view labor market, Consensus sees the index falling to 101 in November versus 102.6 in October.

US consumer confidence

Wednesday

Australian monthly CPI y/y is expected to decline to 5.2% compared to 5.6% previously. The RBA raised the cash rate by 25 bps at the last meeting after better-than-expected CPI data. recent falcon rba meeting minutes More Comments RBA Governor Bullock There is suggestion that the central bank is losing some patience amid some stability in inflation. A higher-than-expected release would not be welcome news for the RBA.

Australia monthly CPI year-on-year

RBNZ is widely expected to keep OCR steady at 5.50% Central bank clarify Despite some near-term volatility in the data, inflation is expected to decline to the target band by the second half of 2024, New Zealand’s economic data is showing clear weakness with the PMI contracting and the unemployment rate continuing to rise.

RBNZ

Thursday

Eurozone CPI y/y is expected to ease to 2.8% versus 2.9% previously, while core CPI y/y is seen at 3.9% versus 4.2% previously. The ECB is firmly in “wait and see” mode And even if this report is better than expectations, a rate hike is unlikely. We will also look at the unemployment rate, which in my opinion is more important at this time. The consensus unemployment rate would remain unchanged at 6.5%.

Eurozone core CPI year-on-year

US PCE Y/Y is expected to fall to 3.1% versus 3.4% previously, while the M/M reading is seen at 0.1% versus 0.4% previously. Core PCE Y/Y, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, is expected to fall to 3.5% versus 3.7% previously, while the M/M measurement is seen at 0.2% versus 0.3% previously., The market is unlikely to overreact to this report, as it has already moved significantly ahead of the more timely CPI release just two weeks ago. In fact, in my opinion, US jobless claims released at the same time will be more significant.

US Core PCE YoY

US jobless claims beat expectations across the board last week and continuing claims declined for the first time in two months. The data set covered the NFP survey week, but jobless claims are extremely volatile, so a good report doesn’t make a trend., The consensus this week sees Initial Claims at 218K vs 209K East and Continuing Claims at 1855K ​​vs 1840K East.

America’s unemployed claims

Friday

The Canadian unemployment rate is expected to rise once again from 5.8% to 5.7%, with 14 thousand jobs added, compared to 17.5 thousand previously. BOC is expected to keep rates unchanged, especially after last week cpi report Where all measures of inflation fell further And BOC Governor Macklem confirmed the central bank’s “wait and see” approach.

canada unemployment rate

The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected to rise to 47.6 from 46.7 earlier. If the index reads below 50, it will be the 13th consecutive month that the US manufacturing sector has been in contraction. The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI released last Friday missed estimates of a return to contraction. However the most important thing from the report was this line: “As a result of lower demand and decreasing backlog, companies reduced their workforce for the first time since June 2020, affecting both service providers and goods producers.”

US ISM Manufacturing PMI

Source: www.forexlive.com