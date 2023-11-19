Weekly Market Outlook (20-24 November)

Upcoming Events ,



monday: PBOC LPR.

PBOC LPR. Tuesday:

RBA Meeting Minutes, Canada CPI, FOMC Minutes.

RBA Meeting Minutes, Canada CPI, FOMC Minutes. Wednesday:

US durable goods, US jobless claims.

US durable goods, US jobless claims. Thursday:

US Thanksgiving Day , Australia/Eurozone/UK PMI, ECB Meeting Minutes, New Zealand Retail Sales.

US Thanksgiving Day Australia/Eurozone/UK PMI, ECB Meeting Minutes, New Zealand Retail Sales. Friday:

Japan CPI, Canada Retail Sales, US PMI, US Black Friday (early market closed).

monday

The PBOC is expected to keep LPR rates unchanged at 3.45% for 1 year and 4.20% for 5 years, given that the central bank avoids any adjustment to the MLF rate, which is typically a trigger for LPR changes. Is a precursor. Recent economic data has been mixed with the PMI returning to contraction and the inflation rate returning to deflation, while the activity data has surprisingly moved upwards.

PBOC

Tuesday

Canadian CPI Y/Y is expected to fall to 3.2% versus 3.8% previously, while the M/M reading is 0.1% versus -0.1% seen previously. The BoC mainly focused on underlying inflation measures (general, average and trimmed mean) which missed expectations across the board last time. Given the softness in the labor market, a small hit is unlikely to change anything for the BOC.

Canadian core inflation measures

Wednesday

US jobless claims once again fell short of expectations last week and continued claims are showing a clearly strong upward trend. This week the consensus sees initial claims at 225K vs 235K, with no expectations of sustained claims at the time of writing.

America’s unemployed claims

Thursday

Thursday is going to be a day with less liquidity as it is the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US. However, we will have PMI releases for the Eurozone and the UK, which will likely set the tone for the day:

Eurozone manufacturing PMI 43.4 vs 43.1 prior.

Eurozone Services PMI 48.1 vs 47.8 previously.

UK Manufacturing PMI 45.0 vs 44.8 previously.

UK Services PMI 49.5 vs 49.5 previously.

PMI

Friday

Japanese core CPI is expected to rise by 3.0% y/y compared to 2.8% previously, while there is no consensus for other measures at the time of writing. This inflation report isn’t going to change anything for the BOJ unless we get some big surprises. The BOJ is focused on wage growth with an eye on spring wage talks in June 2024.

Japan core-core CPI year on year

The day after Thanksgiving is another holiday in the US and the markets close early, but we will also get the latest PMIs which are likely to give the markets a boost. The US Manufacturing PMI is expected to contract at 49.8 vs 50.0, while the Services PMI is seen at 50.3 vs 50.6.

US Manufacturing PMI

Source: www.forexlive.com