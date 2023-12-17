Upcoming Events ,

monday , US NAHB Housing Market Index.

US NAHB Housing Market Index. Tuesday , RBA meeting minutes, BOJ policy decision, Canada CPI, US building permits and housing starts.

RBA meeting minutes, BOJ policy decision, Canada CPI, US building permits and housing starts. Wednesday , PBOC LPR, UK CPI, US Consumer Confidence, Summary of BoC deliberations.

PBOC LPR, UK CPI, US Consumer Confidence, Summary of BoC deliberations. Thursday , Canada Retail Sales, US Q3 GDP Final, US Jobless Claims.

Canada Retail Sales, US Q3 GDP Final, US Jobless Claims. Friday, Japan CPI, UK Retail Sales, Canada GDP, US PCE, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Final.

Tuesday

The BOJ is expected to keep everything unchanged with rates at -0.10% and the YCC to target the 10-year JGB at 0% and 1% as a reference range. The latest Japanese CPI showed a slight decrease in inflation rates, although they remain well above the 2% target. Central bank mainly focuses on wage growth Because there is no hope of permanent price increase.

Wages data came out recently and the BOJ may want to wait for a few more months before considering changes to its monetary policy. The latest big development was BoJ Governor Ueda’s speech a few weeks ago, where, If you read between the lines, he hinted at ending NIRP in 2024 And a big rally started in the Japanese Yen.

burden

Canadian CPI Y/Y is expected at 2.9% vs. 3.1% prior, while the M/M figure is seen at -0.2% vs. 0.1% prior. BoC focuses on underlying inflation measures (Normal, Median and Trimmed-Mean), so these will be the data to focus on. BOC Governor Macklem said last Friday that the 2% inflation target is now in sight, reaffirming the central bank’s neutral outlook. Major central banks have ended their tightening cycles, so the market is now expecting a rate cut in 2024. Strong data may reduce the amount of expected rate cuts but not erase them.

Canadian inflation measures

Wednesday

The PBOC is expected to keep the LPR rates unchanged at 3.45% for 1 year and 4.20% for 5 years. Such expectations come from the PBOC recently leaving the MLF rate unchanged which usually serves as a precursor to changes in LPR rates. Chinese officials have been promising strong and precise action to boost growth, though we haven’t seen much of that Deflationary forces continue to exert pressure on the economy.

PBOC

UK CPI Y/Y is expected at 4.4% vs 4.6% previously, while the M/M figure is seen at 0.2% vs 0.0% previously. Core CPI Y/Y is expected at 5.5% vs 5.7% previously, while the M/M reading is seen at 0.2% vs 0.3% previously. Last week, the BoE kept interest rates unchanged and Maintained its neutral stance in complete divergence with the surprisingly soft FOMC decision, Then, the market reaction function is now “stronger data equals fewer rate cuts while weaker data equals more rate cuts”.

UK core CPI year-on-year

US consumer confidence has been falling steadily over the past few months as the labor market begins to weaken, In fact, compared to the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment, that shows more of how consumers view their personal finances. Consumer confidence shows how consumers view labor market, The consensus index is rising to 104.3 in December versus 102.0 in November.

US consumer confidence

Thursday

US Jobless Claims remains one of the most important releases each week as it is a more timely indicator on the state of the labor market. Initial claims continue to hover around the cycle low, which shows us that layoffs have not yet increased significantly, but sustained claims are rising and are a sign that people are facing a second recession after being laid off. Having difficulty getting a job., Consensus this week sees initial claims at 218K vs 202K first, while there is no estimate at the time of writing for sustained claims, although last week’s numbers were 1876K vs 1856K first.

America’s unemployed claims

Friday

Japanese core CPI Y/Y is 2.5% vs. 2.9% previously expected, while there is no consensus on other measures at the time of writing, although headline CPI Y/Y in October was 3.3% and core-core CPI Y/Y was 4.0% . This inflation report comes before the Christmas holidays and the last day after the BOJ policy decision Unless we get a big surprise, the market reaction is likely to be slow.

Japan core-core CPI year on year

US PCE Y/Y is expected at 2.8% vs 3.0% previously, while the M/M figure is seen at 0.0% vs 0.0% previously. Core PCE Y/Y, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, is 3.4% vs. 3.5% previously expected, while the M/M reading is 0.2% vs. 0.2% previously seen. Unless we get big surprises, we are unlikely to see a market reaction to this report as we have already seen more timely CPI data. If core PCE m/m prints at 0.2%, the 6-month annual rate will fall to 2.4%, which is basically the Fed’s 2% target,

US Core PCE YoY

Source: www.forexlive.com