Weekly Market Outlook (12-16 February)

Upcoming Events ,

Tuesday:

Japan PPI, UK Labor Market Report, Switzerland CPI, German ZEW, US NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, US CPI.

Japan PPI, UK Labor Market Report, Switzerland CPI, German ZEW, US NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, US CPI. Wednesday:

UK CPI, Eurozone Industrial Production.

UK CPI, Eurozone Industrial Production. Thursday:

Japan GDP, Australia Labor Market Report, UK GDP, UK Industrial Production, Switzerland PPI, US Retail Sales, US Jobless Claims, US Industrial Production, US NAHB Housing Market Index, New Zealand Manufacturing PMI, PBOC MLF.

Japan GDP, Australia Labor Market Report, UK GDP, UK Industrial Production, Switzerland PPI, US Retail Sales, US Jobless Claims, US Industrial Production, US NAHB Housing Market Index, New Zealand Manufacturing PMI, PBOC MLF. Friday:

UK Retail Sales, Switzerland Industrial Production, US PPI, US Housing Starts and Building Permits, US University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment.

Tuesday

The unemployment rate in Britain is expected to rise to 4.0%, compared to 3.9% previously.

Market’s focus likely to remain on salary hike Average earnings pre-bonus are 6.0% versus 6.6% previously seen, while average earnings including bonuses are expected to be 5.7% versus 6.0% previously. The data will influence market pricing and will not lead to rate cuts.

UK unemployment rate

Switzerland CPI y/y is expected to be 1.6% compared to 1.7% earlier. Inflation rate remains at SNB’s 0-2% target range since last summer And although the central bank expects short-term growth, President Jordan said his base scenario is that inflation should average below 2% this year.

Switzerland Core CPI YTD

US CPI Y/Y is expected at 3.0% vs 3.4% previously, while the M/M measurement is seen at 0.2% vs 0.2% previously. Core CPI Y/Y is expected at 3.8% vs 3.9% previously, while the M/M reading is seen at 0.3% vs 0.3% previously. This is going to be the most important report this week and, as has been the case with previous releases, This will influence market pricing, defaulting on bringing forward rate cuts and defaulting on pushing them back.,

US Core CPI YTD

Wednesday

UK CPI Y/Y is expected at 4.2% vs 4.0% prior, while the M/M reading is seen at -0.3% vs 0.4% prior. Core CPI y/y is expected to be 5.2% compared to 5.1% earlier. The previous report came as a surprise, leading to a sharp reassessment of interest rate expectations. The BoE is particularly focused on services inflation, so this will be the most important metric to watch., Again, a downside surprise should cut rates, while another upside surprise is likely to push them back.

UK core CPI year-on-year

Thursday

The Australian unemployment rate is expected to increase by 30 thousand jobs in January to -65.1% in December compared to 3.9% previously at 4.0%. The previous report surprised the decline with a sharp contraction in full-time employment. Quoting RBA Governor Bullock, The central bank is “very, very focused” on employment But unless we get a significant surprise, it’s unlikely to change much for the RBA.

australia unemployment rate

US Retail Sales M/M is expected at -0.1% compared to 0.6% previously, while the measure of ex-auto M/M is seen at 0.3% compared to 0.4% previously. The previous report came as a surprise when the control group came in at a stronger rate of 0.8% compared to the previous positively revised reading of 0.5%. US retail sales have been strong for several months, but are expected to weaken in January due to the negative effects of the weather.

US retail sales year-over-year

US Jobless Claims remains one of the most important releases each week as it is a timely indicator on the state of the labor market. Initial claims cycles tend to hover around lows, while continuing claims cycles tend to hover around highs, Consensus this week sees initial claims at 220K vs 218K East, while sustained claims are seen at 1878K vs 1871K East.

America’s unemployed claims

The PBOC is expected to keep the MLF rate unchanged at 2.50%. Central bank Astonished

Recently RRR cut by 50bps vs 25bps was expected and stock market rallied. (Although most of the gains were erased in the following weeks). The PBOC will have the opportunity to surprise the market again with a cut and this time there will be a more sustained and positive response.

PBOC

Friday

US PPI Y/Y is expected at 0.7% vs 1.0% prior, while the M/M measurement is seen at 0.1% vs -0.1% prior. Core PPI Y/Y is expected at 1.6% vs 1.8% prior, while the M/M reading is seen at 0.1% vs 0.0% prior. This report is not likely to be that dynamic in the market, as the focus on Tuesday will be on US CPI.

US core PPI year-to-date

Source: www.forexlive.com