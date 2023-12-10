Weekly Market Outlook (11-15 December)

Upcoming Events ,



: Australia Labor Market Report, SNB Policy Decision, BOE Policy Decision, ECB Policy Decision, US Retail Sales, US Jobless Claims, New Zealand Manufacturing PMI. Friday: Australia/Japan/Eurozone/UK/US Flash PMI, China Industrial Production & Retail Sales, Eurozone Pay Data, US Industrial Production, PBOC MLF.

Tuesday

At the time of writing there is no consensus estimate for UK jobs figures except for pay growth figures, where average earnings including bonuses are seen falling to 7.7%, compared to 7.9% previously, while average earnings excluding bonuses are seen falling to 7.7%. It is expected to decrease to 7.4. % vs. 7.7% previously. As a reminder, the last report beat expectations across the board with strong job gains and steady wage growth. The market is now looking for rate cuts, so a strong release is unlikely to push the market to hike rates, but it could certainly force some rate cuts.



UK unemployment rate

US CPI Y/Y is expected to ease to 3.1% versus 3.2% previously, while the M/M reading is 0.0% versus 0.0% seen previously. Core CPI Y/Y is expected to remain unchanged at 4.0% vs 4.0% previously, while the M/M figure is seen at 0.3% vs 0.2% previously. As a reminder, the last report missed expectations across the board and caused some strong reactions with a selloff in the US dollar and a rally in US equity and bond markets. Major central banks have ended their tightening cycles, so the markets’ response methodology has changed from “stronger data equals more rate hikes” to “stronger data equals fewer rate cuts.”

US Core CPI YTD

Wednesday

The FOMC expects to keep the FFR stable at 5.25-5.50% with no change in their quantitative tightening (QT). Market focus will be on Summary of Economic Estimates (SEP) and dot plots, In its September projections, the Fed expected one last rate hike in 2023 and two rate cuts in 2024. Given the deflationary trend over the past few months and general softening of economic data, a rate hike in December is likely. With the sharp decline the market is now not only 100% confident that the Fed is done with the tightening cycle, but is also expecting 4 rate cuts in 2024 (this is ahead of the 5 rate cuts starting in March before the NFP report Was).

FOMC September September

It is very unlikely that the Fed will cut rates by as much as the market is currently assuming, but I think the market will be great if the Fed plans to cut 3 rates in 2024 as it will be a signal that they actually see their terms being met sooner than expected, Things got a little complicated with the latest NFP report, where the unemployment rate fell to 3.7% from 3.9% earlier and wage growth accelerated on a monthly basis. However, the CPI report on Tuesday should shed some more light.

Consider this: If you were the Fed, would you consider cutting rates in the first quarter of 2024, given so much volatility in the data and fear of making the mistakes of the 70s (as they keep repeating)? Will you believe it? Probably not. We could certainly see a rate cut of 125+ bps in 2024, but it is likely to be aggressive in response to the hard landing, Thus, it would always be above expected market rate cuts for any meeting to bring about a rapid easing of financial conditions. And this fear around the 70s and the uncertainty surrounding the data could lead the Fed to cut too late or too slowly, which could ultimately trigger a “hard” landing. I think this uncertainty could arise from their projections if they keep only 2 rate cuts on the table, or worse, revise it down to only one, especially if it is accompanied by low inflation expectations.

federal Reserve

Thursday

With the addition of 10 thousand jobs, the Australian unemployment rate is expected to increase to 3.8% compared to 3.7% earlier. The last labor market report showed employment increased by 55K, which was more than expected, although most of this was part-time jobs. The market is likely to react more to weakness rather than strength as it expects a rate cut in 2024. The RBA will look at another jobs report before its next meeting in February 2024.

australia unemployment rate

The SNB is expected to keep interest rates steady at 1.75%, up from 1.75% previously, possibly with the usual caveat that “it cannot be ruled out that more tightening may be necessary”. inflation rate The central bank in Switzerland has been within the 0-2% target for several months on both headline and core measuresSo they should really start considering cutting rates in 2024.

snb

The BoE is expected to keep the bank rate steady at 5.25%, up from 5.25% previously, but This time there should be greater consensus among MPCs without any changes, although this is likely to be shaped by the UK labor market report on Tuesday, As a reminder, Green, Mann and Haskell voted for a rate increase last time. The central bank will once again reaffirm its commitment to keeping rates high for as long as necessary to ensure inflation returns to its 2% target. The market expects 3 rate cuts in 2024, with the first cut occurring in June.

BOE

The ECB is expected to keep the deposit rate unchanged at 4.00% compared with 4.00% earlier. The central bank is likely to reiterate that it will keep rates high as long as necessary to return to its 2% target. Expectations for a rate cut for 2024 have increased after recent major misses eurozone cpi report And this ECB member Schnabel Comments where he acknowledged that further rate hikes are unlikely after the latest inflation data, The market now sees 150 bps worth of rate cuts in 2024 and the first cut will happen in March.

ecb

US Retail Sales M/M is expected at -0.1% vs -0.1% previously. Retail sales have been strong for most of the year, although there was a decline last month. However, the control group came in as expected with a positive revision of 0.2% on the previous figure. A strong report could force the market to cut the amount of rate cuts expected in 2024 while a weak release could increase them.

US retail sales year-over-year

US Jobless Claims remains one of the most important releases each week as it is a more timely indicator on the state of the labor market. Initial claims continue to hover around the cycle low, which shows us that layoffs have not yet increased significantly, but continued claims are rising at a faster pace and is a sign that people are being fired. Having difficulty getting another job after. Consensus this week sees initial claims at 221K vs 220K previously, while there is no estimate at the time of writing for sustained claims, although last week’s numbers were 1861K vs 1925K previously.

America’s unemployed claims

Friday

Friday is Flash PMI day where we will look at how business activity in manufacturing and services is faring in December:

Eurozone manufacturing PMI 44.5 expected vs 44.2 earlier.

Eurozone Services PMI 49.0 expected vs 48.7 previously.

UK Manufacturing PMI 47.5 expected vs 47.2 earlier.

UK Services PMI 51.0 expected vs 50.9 previously.

US Manufacturing PMI 49.1 expected vs. 49.4 previously.

US Services PMI 50.5 expected vs 50.8 previously.

PMI

