Weekly Market Outlook (04-08 December)

monday : Switzerland CPI.

: Switzerland CPI. Tuesday : Tokyo CPI, China Caixin Services PMI, RBA Policy Decision, Eurozone PPI, Canada Services PMI, US ISM Services PMI, US Job Openings.

: Tokyo CPI, China Caixin Services PMI, RBA Policy Decision, Eurozone PPI, Canada Services PMI, US ISM Services PMI, US Job Openings. Wednesday : Australia GDP, Eurozone retail sales, US ADP, BoC policy decisions.

: Australia GDP, Eurozone retail sales, US ADP, BoC policy decisions. Thursday : China trade data, Switzerland unemployment rate, US challenger job cuts, US jobless claims.

: China trade data, Switzerland unemployment rate, US challenger job cuts, US jobless claims. Friday: Japan wage data, US NFP, University of Michigan consumer sentiment.

monday

Swiss CPI Y/Y is expected to be unchanged at 1.7% vs 1.7% prior, while the M/M measurement is seen at -0.1% vs 0.1% prior. The inflation rate in Switzerland has long been within the SNB’s 0-2% target for both headline and key measures, Even if we get some relief, a hike by the central bank is unlikely as the data may be distorted due to temporary rent and energy price increases.

Switzerland CPI YTD

Tuesday

The RBA is expected to keep the cash rate unchanged at 4.35% after a 25bps hike in November. RBA Governor Bullock has recently struck a dovish tone as the central bank is now more concerned about inflation expectations getting out of control., On the other hand, data has been mixed but tilted towards weakness as PMI declined further and monthly CPI missed expectations across the board, although the trimmed mean measure declined by only 0.1%.

rba

The US ISM Services PMI is expected to rise to 52.0 from 51.8 earlier. The recent S&P Global Services PMI beat expectations, but the most notable thing in the report was this line saying “As a result of lower demand and decreasing backlog, companies reduced their workforce for the first time since June 2020, Affecting both service providers and goods producers, Cost pressures eased, input prices rose at slowest rate in three years.

US ISM Services PMI

US job openings are expected to fall to 9.350 million, compared with 9.553 million earlier.

The labor market has been showing clear signs of weakening recently and despite the volatility in job opportunities, the trend is self-explanatory., This will be the first major US labor market report for the week and is highly likely to cause market movements.

job opportunities in usa

Wednesday

US ADP is expected to add 128 thousand jobs in November compared to 113 thousand in October. At this time the market’s focus is more on the weakness of the labor marketHence a strong report may trigger some reaction but it is likely to reverse soon as the market will wait for the NFP release.

US ADP

The BOC is expected to keep interest rates steady at 5.00%, up from 5.00% previously.

This move has recently received support Governor Macklem’s Comments Where he said that “interest rates may now become quite restrictive” and cpi report where all the figures and fell, especially for underlying inflation measures, on which the BoC focuses most. Additionally, last week’s labor market report, while good, shows another rise in the unemployment rate.

BOC

Thursday

US Jobless Claims remains one of the most important releases each week as it is a more timely indicator on the state of the labor market. Initial claims continue to hover around the cycle low, which shows us that layoffs have not yet increased significantly, but continued claims are now rising at a faster pace and this is a sign that people are being laid off. After leaving, it is difficult to find another job., This week the consensus sees initial claims at 223K vs 218K previously, while there is no estimate at the time of writing for sustained claims, although last week’s numbers were 1927K vs 1841K previously.

America’s unemployed claims

Friday

The US NFP is expected to add 175K jobs compared to 150K in October and the unemployment rate will remain unchanged at 3.9%. The uptick in growth can be attributed to the end of the United Auto Workers strike in October, which weighed on manufacturing payrolls in the last report.

Average hourly earnings Y/Y are expected to decline by 4.0% versus 4.1% previously, while the M/M measure is seen ticking up to 0.3% versus 0.2% previously. As a reminder, the previous report missed expectations across the board, with all measures pointing to weaknesses such as a rise in the unemployment rate and a decline in average weekly working hours.

US unemployment rate

The Sahm Rule indicator has been much discussed recently, so let’s see what it is about. The Sahm Rule indicator signals the beginning of a recession when the three-month moving average of the national unemployment rate (U3) increases by 0.50 percentage points or more relative to the minimum of the three-month average over the past 12 months. The minimum three-month average over the last 12 months is 3.5%, so we would need a 4.3% increase in the next report to bring the three-month average down to 4.0% and reach the 0.50 threshold. However, with such increases, we would not need to look at the indicator to conclude that a recession has already begun.

fear rule indicator

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment is expected to be 61.3 versus 61.8 previously.

This indicator measures how consumers view their personal finances compared to consumer confidence which is weighted more heavily on labor market outlook., It has been falling steadily since June, while inflation expectations have risen in recent months despite a sharp decline in gasoline prices. Nevertheless, NFP will dominate this report, so it can move further in the market only if it is in line with the NFP release.

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

