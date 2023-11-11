European stocks saw a choppy week as several companies missed earnings forecasts and US yields rose.

European stocks struggled somewhat this week as more companies missed earnings estimates and warned about lower full-year profits.

The CAC 40 index saw a decline of 0.51% this week, reaching €7,045.44 on Friday morning. The Stoxx 600 fared slightly better, with a mostly flat performance during the week, trading at €443.79 on Friday morning.

The FTSE 100 index is trading at £7.363.92 on Friday afternoon, down 8.75% this week.

Investors were also worried about more dovish comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, indicating that a rate cut may not be on the agenda for now.

CAC 40 Top Weekly Profit Earners

Schneider Electric saw a rise of 6.07% this week, after the company announced its medium-term goals and expanded its partnership with Compass Datacenters. The partnership will now see $3 billion (€2.8 billion) of new infusions, Schneider Electric said at a Capital Markets Day meeting.

Electrical systems company Thales gained 2.44% on growing confidence in its naval technology following a recent NATO demonstration in Portugal. The company has also announced that it will invest €100 million in its Space Smart Factory in Rome. This will be done through a joint venture between Leonardo and Thales, called Thales Alenia Space.

Safran shares climbed 2.29% after it reported a rise in Q3 2023 revenue, led by CFM spare part sales. It has also recently launched a joint venture with India’s Hindustan Aeronautics for helicopter engines. The new venture will be known as Safal Helicopter Engines.

L’Oréal rose 2.27% on progress in the company’s investments in green science as well as increased confidence in rising Chinese consumer demand.

Shares of pharmaceutical giant Sanofi rose 1.52% as the company took further steps into artificial-intelligence-led drug discovery. However, the company is also facing increasing scrutiny and scrutiny for possible market manipulation.

CAC 40 Top Weekly Losers

Payments services company Worldline recently saw a weekly decline of 7.19% after it cut its outlook. However, earlier this month, shares fell as much as 55% as consumer sentiment took a hit following forecasts for a decline in sales.

Luxembourg-based steel company ArcelorMittal slipped 5.88% this week after a mining accident in Kazakhstan shocked investors, forcing the company to hand over its operations in the country to the government. ArcelorMittal is also currently in a legal battle with Liberty Steel over unpaid debts totaling €140 million.

Shares in rolling stock maker Alstom fell 4.93% following growing warnings about recent cash flow, as well as uncertainties regarding its Derby train factory.

Pernod Ricard fell 4.79% as the company reported weaker-than-expected sales in the first quarter of FY2024. The French liquor company is also exploring divestment options for some of its wine businesses. It may also be caught up in the generally weak sentiment affecting the luxury goods sector at the moment, especially with Richemont missing earnings estimates recently.

Automobile maker Stellantis sales declined 4.70% amid North American strikes as well as a decline in Chinese demand.

US 10-year Treasury yields fell by 0.45% this week, with the US dollar also falling by -0.32%.

