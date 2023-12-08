Weekly market close: Luxury stocks rise, while energy falls

Euronews Business takes a look at which European stocks made impressive progress this week and which lagged behind

European shares were higher on Friday morning, boosted by luxury and financial shares, as the German inflation print released on Friday fell to the lowest level in almost two and a half years.

This has rekindled expectations that the European Central Bank will tighten its monetary policy to the extreme and potentially start cutting rates sooner than expected.

However, energy and mining stocks declined this week, mainly due to weak Chinese demand.

Gold, which had recently begun an impressive comeback by reaching near its all-time high of $2,060 (€1,910) per troy ounce in late November, stabilized somewhat this week with a 2% decline.

However, on Friday morning, it was still trading above the $2,000 level, at around $2,029 per troy ounce, with a monthly gain of 3.64%.

Brent crude oil also fell 4.56% this week, its seventh weekly loss, due to oversupply pressure and fears that Chinese demand will not improve as expected. There has also been recent speculation that OPEC+’s latest supply cuts will not boost oil prices.

The CAC 40 index rose 1.98% this week to €7,481.4, while the STOXX 600 index rose 1.81% to €470.2. The FTSE 100 index rose 1.05% to €7,532.0 on Friday afternoon.

CAC 40 Top Weekly Profit Earners

French bank BNP Paribas gained 6.59% after winning a deal to provide custody and settlement services to Goldman Sachs in Austria.

Luxury goods company Kering jumped 5.46% as the company announced an interim dividend for fiscal 2023 and revamped its sourcing standards in line with improved sustainability guidelines.

Fellow luxury goods giant LVMH rose 4.81% after the company spent nearly €1 billion on a luxury block on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

Real estate giant Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield rose 4.70% after the company announced new offices in west London for its View Cinemas.

Payments service Worldline climbed 4.50% as the company remains backed by Credit Agricole after the latter recently announced it was considering acquiring a majority stake in Worldline.

CAC 40 Top Weekly Losers

Telemarketing and loan services company Teleperformance fell 7.23% this week, despite the company being one of the top winners of the European Customer Contact Industry Awards.

Network provider Orange slipped 2.39% after considering a shift to new radio technology and moving a step closer to becoming a platform company.

French energy giant TotalEnergies sank 1.67% after it recently shut down its Shetland gas plant following a security incident, with the company still unsure when operations are likely to resume.

Electrical systems company Thales declined 1.62% as it finalized the acquisition of cybersecurity company Imperva.

Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi fell 0.51% after CEO Paul Hudson recently admitted the company’s research and development plan could be clearer and better explained.

