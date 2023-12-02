Weekly market close: European shares get boost from steel stocks

European stocks this week were supported by mining and steel stocks as well as spillover sentiments from November’s performance.

European stock markets were also basking in the November glow on Friday as shares saw their best month since January this year. Mining and steel stocks particularly rose after unexpected growth in Chinese manufacturing sector data.

With Eurozone inflation gradually easing, there has also been more speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) may cut interest rates earlier than expected. Now, investors feel that we could see a rate cut as early as April this year. However, the ECB and the Bank of England have consistently highlighted that it is too early to think about policy easing at this time.

The CAC 40 index rose 0.87% to €7,336 this week, while the STOXX 600 rose 0.47% to €463.8. The FTSE 100 index also rose to £7,500.6 on Friday afternoon, with a weekly gain of 0.23%.

CAC 40 Top Weekly Profit Earners

Worldline SA saw a rise of 9.60% this week, boosted by Crédit Agricole’s interest in increasing its stake in the company, which should help stabilize Worldline a bit more.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield rose 8.81% as shares continued to get a boost from the sale of Polygon Rivera to property developer Frey.

Stellantis gained 6.74% as the company bought back shares worth about €934 million from Dongfeng.

STMicroelectronics rose 4.68% in response to the company’s collaboration with Indie Semiconductor to improve safety and in-vehicle wireless charging.

ArcelorMittal jumped 4.16%, boosted by plans for its Spanish arm, ArcelorMittal Asturias, to implement an electric-arc furnace, a step closer to the company’s decarbonization goals.

CAC 40 Top Weekly Losers

Alstom fell 6.74% after the company announced that delivery of IC5 trains to Danish railway operator DSB would be delayed by nearly two years.

Pernod Ricard fell a record 4.09% as the company announced it would appoint Connor McQuaid as CEO of its North American business arm.

Kering slipped 3.8% after the company acquired a 30% stake in Valentino.

Teleperformance declined 2.9% after the company recently bought a 39.5% stake in staff outsourcing company Majorelle.

LVMH weakened 2.19% after Morgan Stanley cut the company’s rating to “equal weight” from “overweight”, the first cut in nearly six years. This was mainly due to greater concerns about demand in the luxury goods sector due to higher cost of living and interest rates.

