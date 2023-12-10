Weekly Cryptocurrency News (+Asia Special)

this week’s news

We bring you a summary of the most popular crypto asset (virtual currency) news during the past week (12/2 – 12/8).

This week, the most interesting topics were Matrixport Research’s Bitcoin (BTC) price forecast, Bitcoin spot ETF (exchange traded fund) trends in the US, and the growth in Bitcoin market capitalization.

Bitcoin predicted to reach $125,000 in 2024, based on halving, Matrixport analysis (12/2)

Matrixport Research expects Bitcoin to reach its current high of $63,140 by April 2024 and reach $125,000 by the end of the year. The analysis is based on historical Bitcoin price data as well as geopolitical and macroeconomic factors. (article is here)

BlackRock and others submit revised version of Bitcoin ETF application, raising hopes for simultaneous SEC approval (12/5)

On the 4th, it was revealed that US asset management giants BlackRock and Bitwise have submitted a revised version of their Bitcoin spot ETF application (S-1 form) to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). There is growing speculation that the SEC is preparing to approve the deferred listing application for a Bitcoin spot ETF in one go. (article is here)

Bitcoin market capitalization rises to 9th place, surpassing Tesla and Berkshire, approaching 1/16 of the gold market (12/7)

Bitcoin’s market size (market capitalization) has grown to more than $850 billion, ranking ninth in the world compared to traded assets including listed companies, precious metals and ETFs. (article is here)

financial market

Bitcoin hits $40,000 for the first time in a year and a half, and “virtual currency-related stocks” surge across the board in the stock market (12/4)

The price of Bitcoin continued to rise, rising 2.52% from the previous day to 1 BTC = $40,552. On this day, virtual currency-related stocks such as Coinbase, MicroStrategy and mining-related stocks rose significantly. (article is here)

With high interest in SEC actions regarding “Bitcoin ETF”, Bitcoin continues to rise to $45,000 (12/6)

The price of Bitcoin rose 4.8% from the previous day to 1 BTC = $43,829. At the beginning of the week it remained positive for 8 consecutive weeks and continued to rise. (article is here)

Bitcoin’s growth stalls, major alternative Ethereum up 5.6% from last day, Solana (SOL) up 12.1% (12/8)

On this day Bitcoin took a break from its rise. On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) is up 5.6% from the previous day, and Solana (SOL) is up 12.1%. (article is here)

asia special feature

NFT adoption through hometown tax payments is progressing, and JPYC aims to revitalize the sector with commemorative SBT (12/6).

Local governments across Japan are starting to offer NFTs (non-fungible tokens) as return gifts for hometown tax payments. This new approach leverages Web3 technology to attract a broader user base and leverages the properties of NFTs to design innovative benefits. (article is here)

Virtual currency corporate tax system to be reviewed in 2024, adjustments to be made to exclude “issues by other companies” from mark-to-market taxation = Report (12/6)

On the 5th, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito held a tax scrutiny committee for fiscal year 2024 to assess tax reform requests from various ministries and agencies. According to Nikkei Shimbun, a decision has been taken to review the corporate tax system for virtual currencies. (article is here)

Liberal Democratic Party-led “Digital Advanced Finance Council” launched, BitFlyer and Coincheck also participating (12/6)

It is revealed that companies in the virtual currency industry, such as BitFlyer and Coincheck, will also participate in the “Digital Advanced Finance Parliamentary Alliance”, which was launched by some members of the Liberal Democratic Party on the 5th. The Digital Advanced Financial Parliamentary Alliance aims to identify and improve systems that have become out of touch over time in the process of digitizing the financial system. (article is here)

Casio will sell the NFT “Virtual G-Shock” starting December 15th (12/7), limited to 2000 pieces.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. has announced plans to sell an NFT that represents the future shock-resistant structure of the shock-resistant watch “G-Shock” in the virtual space. Sales of the “Virtual G-Shock NFT” will begin on December 15. (article is here)

Connection: Why we need a large-scale Web3 conference in Japan WebEx Founder Interview

Asia’s largest Web3 conference “WebEx 2024” to be held at The Prince Park Tower Tokyo The event is scheduled to be held over two days, August 28 (Wednesday) and August 29 (Thursday), 2024. We are waiting for your application! – CoinPost (Virtual Currency Media) (@coin_post) 29 September 2023

Featured Web3 conference dates

Web3 and virtual currency/blockchain related conferences are becoming more active around the world. In this article, we will also present information about major conferences to be held in the near future, mainly in Asia.

taipei blockchain week

First of all, “Taipei Blockchain Week (Taipei Blockchain Week = TBW)” is scheduled to be held from December 11 to 16 in Taipei City, Taiwan.

The conference “will be held for the second year following the huge success of the inaugural event, which attracted over 2,000 attendees.” More than 5,000 participants are expected this year.

TBW’s mission is to “gather industry experts from around the world in the Web3/Blockchain field, educating and empowering Taiwan to become a growth base for Web3 innovation” and with the theme of “scale” in the industry, we plan several Making. Leaders and experts from well-known Web3 companies on the platform.

In addition to the regular speaker events, a hackathon called “Crossroads” combining AI and blockchain will also be held from December 11 to 13, offering a chance to win special prizes.

💻God take care💻

Taipei Blockchain Week Hackathon is officially open for registration 🙏 Dive into the cutting-edge convergence of AI and Blockchain at the Taipei Blockchain Week Hackathon – a must-attend in-person event for visionary developers. Know more 👇 pic.twitter.com/gMG8hcuBYS -Taipei Blockchain Week | December 11-16, 2023 (@TaipeiWeek) 30 August 2023

Team’s Web3/AI Summit 2024

The next event that will attract attention is “TEAMZ WEB3/AI Summit 2024”, which is based on Web3 and AI, and is scheduled to be held at the Toranomon Hills Forum in Tokyo from April 13 to 14.

TEAMZ WEB3/AI SUMMIT 2024 follows this year’s TEAMZ WEB3 SUMMIT 2023, and is an event focused on the potential for synergy between the AI ​​and blockchain fields, which is gaining attention due to the rise of OpenAI and ChatGPT.

According to the official page, next year there will be more than 120 speakers, including more than 200 VCs, investors, and exhibiting companies. It is estimated that 5,000 people will participate in it.

TEAMZ WEB3/AI SUMMIT 2024 is the upgrade event of TEAMZ WEB3 SUMMIT 2023, which was one of the most influential events in Japan’s Web3 industry.

This year, we will focus on recent trends, both WEB3 and AI, as our main topics… pic.twitter.com/JsjXkV9ZDe – Teamz, Inc. (@teamz_inc) 7 November 2023

coinpost official app

CoinPost official app (1.7.15) released on iOS and Android

·iOS17 compatible

· Improved performance of in-app webview

・Improved behavior when tapping notifications

As such… pic.twitter.com/Y8dikLRBe7 – CoinPost (Virtual Currency Media) (@coin_post) 15 November 2023

