Weekly Brief: Nuggetrush, Solana, and Arbitrum supporters are excited

NuggetRush (NUGX) blends adventure, NFTs, and real-world rewards in an attractive play-to-earn (P2E) ecosystem. Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has made a significant milestone in blockchain accessibility and lower fees. Arbitrum (ARB), on the other hand, partnered with Gitcoin Winter to launch a community-empowered donation program.

NuggetRush blends adventure, NFTs, and real-world rewards in a P2E ecosystem

NuggetRush integrates thrills and is a means to reward and expand the community of like-minded users.

The platform is building an ecosystem that embraces experienced and novice miners and users interested in adventurous play-earning games.

Players are tasked with discovering and extracting mineral resources, earning rewards of financial value. Additionally, the platform offers players unique NFT characters, catering to a diverse audience that includes business professionals and skilled miners.

NFT characters and machinery given to players facilitate the exploration of unknown areas and the extraction of valuable mineral assets.

NuggetRush aims to provide an immersive gaming environment with realistic mechanics while ensuring active participation of participants. As a result, industry experts have ranked it among the top-tier decentralized finance (DeFi) projects.

NuggetRush transcends the limitations of a single game. Its overarching aim is to inaugurate a fully functional NFT marketplace, empowering gamers to personalize and trade their avatars. This initiative establishes NuggetRush as a carrier of modern and trendy NFTs in the market.

NuggetRush also collaborates with gold providers, delivering RUSHGEM winnings directly to the gamer’s selected destination, establishing a solid link to real-world assets.

NuggetRush aspires to build a comprehensive P2E gaming network and play-to-earn gaming network.

In Round 2 of its presale, NUGX is valued at $0.012, providing a 20% return on investment (ROI) for Round 1 investors who acquired the token at $0.010.

Solana integrates AWS, improves accessibility and offers lower fees

During the Breakpoint 2023 event in September, Solana announced a new milestone in blockchain integration and accessibility. Solana nodes are available for deployment on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the first time through the Node Runner app.

Based on the official announcement, this development paves the way for businesses globally to use Solana’s network with “unparalleled ease.”

Solana is the second blockchain supported by the AWS cloud’s Node Runners app, joining Ethereum in the integration.

With Solana’s nodes now easily accessible through AWS, consensus and remote procedure calls (RPC) deploying nodes has become a seamless experience requiring minimal technical overhead.

Businesses can connect their decentralized applications to the blockchain, helping to unleash Solana’s full potential of low transaction fees and high throughput.

On November 7, 2023, Solana was trading at $43.05. Analysts expect the coin to reach $54.35 by the end of 2023, supported by the growth of its network.

Arbitrum and Gitcoin Winter Launch 3 Donation Programs

As announced on November 7, 2023, Arbitrum and Gitcoin Winter are launching three donation programs.

As part of the Arbitrum Citizens Retrofunding Round #1, the community will help distribute 100,000 ARB to users who have stepped up to influence the processes and governance of the Arbitrum DAO.

Arbitrum users need to visit the appropriate website. Notably, the first round will launch on November 15. Arbitrum will collect community donations and decide how these funds will be allocated.

Arbitrum DAO passed a proposal allowing users to stake ARB tokens in exchange for rewards. The proposal was published on 30 October, and voting ended on 6 November, with 66% of ARB holders voting in favor of the proposal and 33% against it.

The DAO’s treasury has grown significantly and now holds 3.54 billion ARB. On that note, the DAO saw fit to share the development with token holders, which explains the staking proposal.

On November 7, 2023, Arbitrum was trading at $1.09. Analysts expect the token to reclaim $1.13 by the end of 2023, due to network growth.

Source: crypto.news