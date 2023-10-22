Week Ahead: Key market catalysts this week include Q2 results, US bond yields, other global cues

Investors will be eyeing a number of triggers in the last week of October – packed with several key events that will dictate the market direction, including the next set of July-September quarter results for fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), macroeconomic data, foreign Fund flows are included. , Crude oil prices and other global cues amid Israel-Hamas conflict.

Continuing the existing consolidation phase, Indian markets ended lower and fell by more than one percent in a volatile week. The tone was slightly positive in the early sessions, however, pressure in global markets changed the tone as the day progressed.

Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex ended in negative territory for the third consecutive session on October 20, as concerns about a possible interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas kept investors on the sidelines.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that US bond yields have hit a 17-year high of 5 percent due to a tight labor market and a resilient US, with higher interest rates to bring inflation down to the 2 percent target. An increase may be required. economy.

Also read: These 48 smallcap stocks rose 10-30% despite Sensex falling 1% in a volatile week; Do you have it?

‘Middle East tensions and higher US bond yields led the market on a consolidation path this week. A weak start to the earnings season, disappointment from the IT sector and mixed results from banks influenced investors to book profits off the table.’ Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

On Friday, Nifty 50 closed at 19,542.65, down 82 points or 0.42 per cent, while Sensex closed at 65,397.62, down 232 points or 0.35 per cent. Mid and small caps suffered more losses. The BSE Midcap index fell 1.02 per cent while the Smallcap index fell 0.76 per cent.

In the three sessions till Friday, the Sensex fell 1,030 points due to selling pressure, while the Nifty fell 268 points. On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark fell 885.12 points or 1.33 per cent and the Nifty fell 208.4 points or 1.05 per cent.

”Investors are likely to remain cautious in the near term due to concerns about the lingering impact of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. We expect volatility to persist, although long-term investors will find bargain opportunities on the back of optimistic Q2 FY24 earnings estimates and festival-driven demand environment,” said Geojits Nair.

Going forward, a busy week awaits the primary market as five new initial public offerings (IPOs) are lined up in the mainboard and small and medium enterprises (SME) sectors. This week will be important from a domestic and technical perspective as investors will be eyeing the ongoing Q2FY24 results. According to analysts, as the earnings season picks up pace, market sentiment will be shaped by corporate management commentary and bottom-up investment outlook.

Overall, analysts expect the market to remain volatile in the upcoming holiday week due to global cues and the scheduled expiry of October month derivatives contracts. Participants will take cues from the movement of the rupee against the US dollar and crude oil prices, the Israel-Hamas conflict as well as the activity of foreign investors.

The key triggers for stock markets in the coming week are as follows:

Q2 Result:

The corporate results season is underway for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY24). ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank, IDBI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank announced their September quarter results on October 21. Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra on 25 October and Asian Paints on 26 October. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holding and Investment, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Dr. Reddy’s, Maruti and many other companies will announce their results on October 27.

”We expect the earnings season to pick up in a short week which will dictate market trends along with global cues… The banking sector will remain in focus on Monday as investors look at the Q2 results of ICICI and Kotak Bank. Will give feedback which will be announced. Weekends,” said Siddharth Khemka, head – retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

5 IPOs open, 2 new listings on D-Street:

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO: The mainboard issue opens for subscription on Wednesday, October 25 and closes on Friday, October 27.

On Door Concept IPO: The SME IPO opens for subscription on October 23, 2023 and closes on October 27, 2023.

Paragon Fine & Specialty Chemicals IPO: The SME IPO opens for subscription on October 26, 2023 and closes on October 30, 2023.

Shanthala FMCG Products IPO: The SME IPO of the FMCG products distribution company opens for subscription on October 27, 2023 and closes on October 31.

Maitreya Medicare Ltd IPO: The SME IPO of the multispecialty hospital opens for subscription on October 27, 2023 and closes on November 1.

New Lists: Shares of Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies will be listed on NSE SME on October 25, while shares of Womankart Ltd will be listed on NSE SME on October 27.

FII outflow:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in the third week of October due to a sharp rise in US bond yields. According to National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data, FPIs have sold Indian equities worth Rs 12,146 crore till October 20 and a total of Rs 6,555 crore, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR and equity.

”The primary reason for the continued selling was a sharp rise in US bond yields, which pushed the 10-year yield to a 17-year high of 5 percent on October 19. If US bonds, the safest asset class in the world, are yielding around 5 per cent, it makes sense for FPIs to pull out some money, said Dr VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

On Friday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) halted their selling and cumulatively bought Indian equities worth ₹13,645.57 crore. They sold ₹13,189.36 crore — resulting in an inflow of ₹456.21 crore. “Above all, foreign investors now view India as the most stable emerging market with the best growth story,” said Dr VK Vijayakumar.

“FIIs continued to withdraw funds as US Fed Chairman stressed the imperative to continue monetary tightening and keep interest rates high,” said Vinod Nair of Geojits.

Global signal:

Global markets are currently fragile due to rising US bond yields, global economic uncertainty and increased focus on geopolitical risks over the Israel-Hamas conflict. These factors will be closely monitored as they have the potential to impact global market sentiment. Investors will also keep an eye on the US GDP print for further insight into the Fed’s interest rate trajectory.

Additionally, US unemployment claims, macro data from Asian markets and another expected interest rate decision from the European Central Bank (ECB) will play a key role in shaping the market mood in the near term. Last week, domestic markets witnessed disappointment due to sharp remarks by the US Fed Chairman.

”The tone of global indices, especially the US, will remain on participants’ radar for signals. After a failed attempt to overcome the barrier at 34,200, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has resumed a corrective tone. Indications are in favor of continuation of the prevailing tone and it may retest previous swings around 32,800, which may add pressure to other markets including ours,” Ajit Mishra, SVP – Technical Research, Religare Broking he said.

oil prices:

Oil prices fell on October 20 after the Islamic group Hamas released two American hostages from Gaza, raising hopes that the Israeli-Palestinian crisis would ease without affecting the rest of the Middle East region and disrupting oil supplies. It is possible

Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $92.16 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for November delivery, which expire after settlement on Friday, fell 62 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $88.75 a barrel. The more active December WTI contract fell 29 cents to close at $88.08 a barrel.

Both contracts were up more than a dollar a barrel during the session in signs the conflict was escalating. For the week, both front-month contracts rose more than 1 percent, their second consecutive weekly jump, according to news agency Reuters.

”The US is aiming to buy 6 million barrels of sour crude oil for delivery to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in December and January. We expect oil prices to remain bullish amid high risk premium,” said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

corporate action:

Dividend Stocks: Shares of Infosys, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, L&T Tech Services and many others will trade ex-dividend in the upcoming week starting Monday, October 23. Some stocks will also trade ex-split and ex-split. -Bonus in the coming week. See full list here

Technical View:

Nifty is hovering in the range of 19,300-19,850 for almost a month now and is coming down after retesting the upper band. Technically, on daily and intraday charts, Nifty formed a double top formation and reversed.

”After the reversal, the index is trading comfortably below the 20 and 50 day SMA (Simple Moving Average) which is largely negative. “It has formed a bearish candle on the weekly chart indicating continued weakness in the near term,” said Amol Athawale, vice-president, technical research, Kotak Securities.

Analysts believe fresh weakness in banking majors coupled with resumption of downside on the global front may push the index lower and 19,200-19,450 will continue to act as a key support zone.

“The flexibility in select auto, FMCG, pharma and realty majors will continue to provide buying opportunities. “Traders should align their positions accordingly and prefer hedged trades,” said Ajit Mishra of Religare.

Analysts also said that Nifty is still in consolidation mode, where 100-DMA of 19,400 is an immediate support and 19,250-19,300 is a key demand zone. ”On the upside, 19,700 is an immediate hurdle, and 19,850 is a significant hurdle. “Only a move above 19,850 can bring strength to the market, while a fall below 19,250 can bring selling pressure,” said Pravesh Gaur, senior technical analyst at Swastika Investmart.

On the other hand, the Bank Nifty index has been caught in a constant struggle between bullish and bearish forces, resulting in a period of consolidation that has extended over the past two days. The index is currently teetering at a critical “make or break” point. According to analysts, the level of 43,500 is considered decisive.

“Breaking below the 43,500 level is likely to create additional selling pressure in the market. On the other hand, if this level holds on a closing basis, it could inspire a larger short-covering rally. “The potential target for such a move is around 44,500, where there is significant accumulation of open interest on the call side,” said Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivatives analyst at LKP Securities.

Disclaimer: The above views and recommendations are those of individual analysts and broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

“Exciting news! Mint is now on the WhatsApp channel 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial information!” Click here!

Source: www.livemint.com