Wedbush's Dan Ives says tech stocks are in the early stages of the next bull market and will rise 12% this year.

Wedbush’s Dan Ives said tech stocks are in a bull market and could rise 10%-12% by the end of the year.

This is due to the promotion of artificial intelligence, which is creating another “1995 moment” in space.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq, meanwhile, is on its longest winning streak in nearly two years.

According to Wedbush’s Dan Ives, tech stocks are in the early stages of a bull market and the sector is likely to see a big rally by the end of the year.

It could grow 10%-12% by the end of 2023 thanks to fundamentals that hold up like the “Rock of Gibraltar,” he predicted in a note Tuesday, pointing to positive earnings from Microsoft and Palantir last quarter. Is.

Wall Street’s enthusiasm for artificial intelligence is also unlikely to wane in the near future. Wedbush estimates that nearly $1 trillion in AI spending is expected over the next decade. Ives previously said it was recreating a “1995 moment” for the tech sector, the year the Internet began to transform the space.

Ives elaborated in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, “We believe this is the beginning of the next tech bull market. And ultimately, that’s why I think it’s a table-pounder, not only “At the end of the year, but also in 2024.” On his note.

Tech stocks have already soared this year as generative AI has piqued investor interest. The sector is now at a record high compared to the S&P 500, passing the peak of the dot-com bubble.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq recorded eight consecutive winning sessions on Tuesday – its longest winning streak in nearly two years.

Ives said, “The macro story is dominating the biggest technology revolution in the last 30 years with AI’s ‘1995 moment’ and we believe the fundamental technology development stories/use cases are accelerating And have been front and center during 3Q earnings season.” His note.

But other Wall Street forecasters are more skeptical about the technology’s outlook. Magnificent Seven stocks — a group of megacap tech giants that have accounted for most of the stock market’s gains this year — are likely overvalued, according to Richard Bernstein Advisors, who instead sees a “once in a generation” investment opportunity. Literally everything except the Magnificent Seven.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com