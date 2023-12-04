Wedbush says Wall Street is still underestimating the AI ​​boom, and investors can expect a 20% rise in tech stocks next year.

Wedbush strategists said Monday that Wall Street is still underestimating the boom in artificial intelligence.

In his view, cloud and AI-driven spending could propel the tech sector into a new bull market in 2024.

,[W]”I see AI as the most transformative technology trend since the beginning of the Internet in 1995.”

Wall Street has been focused on artificial intelligence-related stocks all year, but according to Wedbush, the market is still underestimating the transformative potential and huge spending the technology will bring.

In a note on Monday, strategists led by Dan Ives predicted that tech stocks are likely to surge in 2024 as companies increase resources devoted to AI and cloud technology. In Wedbush’s view, spending in those two areas will outpace the IT sector’s budget.

“We believe the new tech bull market has now begun and tech stocks are poised for a strong 2024. We expect growth of more than 20% next year led by Big Tech as AI spending Tidal wave hits the shores. Widespread technical area,” Ives wrote.

Wedbush compared the impact of AI on business and technology to that of the Internet and strategists said that AI is in its “1995 moment”.

Companies like Nvidia, Microsoft, Datadog, and Palantir have already highlighted how AI use cases are growing across the enterprise and consumer landscape, and things are only increasing.

According to Monday’s note, the firm’s favorite tech names include Apple, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Palantir, Zscaler, CrowdStrike and MongoDB. Meanwhile, as far as consumer tech plays, Wedbush highlighted Amazon, Alphabet and Meta Platform as names worth paying attention to.

,[W]They see AI as the most transformative technology trend since the beginning of the Internet in 1995 and believe that many on the street still underestimate the $1 trillion AI spending expected over the next decade for the chip and software sectors. Judging by doing. Nvidia and Redmond are leading the way,” the strategists said.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com