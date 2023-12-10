Wedbush raises Apple price target to $250 amid China sales

Apple Mixi Wenzhou

Wedbush remains bullish on Apple, raising its price target for the iPhone maker from $240 to $250, its second increase in a three-month period.

In September, analysts at Wedbush raised the company’s price target for Apple from $230 to $240, due to a strong iPhone 15 launch event and supply probe at the time. A few months later, that price target has increased once again to $250.

Seen in a note to investors AppleInsiderWedbush rates Apple as “Outperform” and reiterates the iPhone maker as a “Top Tech Pick for 2024”.

“We believe Apple is headed for a strong holiday season in the coming weeks, which should translate into iPhone 15 growth, driven by strong upgrade activity in the US and China markets in the December quarter , which is resilient despite recession noise,” the note begins.

With a recent Asian supply chain investigation finding no indication of a “negative modification” of iPhone unit orders, this reinforces Wedbush’s belief that “there is a very consistent consumer demand environment around the iPhone 15.” The unit check gives Wedbush confidence in its forecast of 220 million to 230 million units for full year 2024, which “could see upside in the summer quarters if this pace of upgrade activity continues”.

By contrast, others who follow Apple on Wall Street fear that sales in China are not as strong as they could have been.

“The Street continues to underestimate the underlying upgrade opportunity in China through the December quarter and fiscal 2024,” the note added. “The prospect could be attractive,” with a window of opportunity for a $100 million iPhone upgrade in North China. are in,” and while there are geopolitical and Huawei headwinds, Apple is “looking at a very healthy December quarter” for the iPhone 15 in mainland China.

The average selling price also has a “major tailwind” for this cycle, closing at $925 versus the $825 to $850 ASP of the past few years.

The note said that despite Huawei’s lead in the domestic China market, Apple’s growing install base puts the company “in a unique position to monetize this key market segment.” Additionally, it is believed that reports of Apple moving more production from China to India “have successfully helped mitigate the negative impact from Beijing” in September and October.

disbelieving bear

As Services returns to steady double-digit growth and iPhone unit sales move higher, Wedbush says it believes the “end of growth story” that has been “spread by bears” is over. That’s something that has come up again and again over the last decade, and it’s “just another chapter in that book.”

With 240 million iPhones in the upgrade window globally, as well as services growth accelerating again, Wedbush claimed that “we see this as a golden opportunity to own Apple for the next year.”

Wedbush says it believes Apple will be the first to have a $4 trillion market cap by the end of 2024, given the pace of growth and monetization we estimate for Cupertino next year. On a “sum-of-the-parts” standalone basis, services alone would be valued at between $1.5 trillion and $1.6 trillion.

The note concludes, “In short, Apple is positioned as strong as the Rock of Gibraltar in 2024 and the stage is set for a renaissance of growth in Cupertino.”

Source: appleinsider.com