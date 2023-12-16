Website Design for Financial Advisory Firms | SmartAsset

A professional website, along with a social media presence, is integral to developing your business’s brand image. If you are not design-savvy or lack the technical skills to develop a site, you can outsource that task to a professional web design firm. Looking at some examples of website designs for financial advisors can help you decide what elements you would like to include.

Why do financial advisors need a website?

Having a website is practically a necessity for consultants in the technology-driven era. A larger digital footprint can increase visibility and give your business credibility.

Here are three common reasons to invest in a professional website:

Search Visibility. Investors are increasingly using online searches to get answers to financial questions and connect with professional advisors. A website ensures that you have a chance to be found by potential customers.

brand building. Your website is more than just a landing page for your online business. This is your chance for potential customers to see who you are, who you serve, and what your business values ​​most. Your website's colors, logo, layout, and messaging all work together to convey what your brand is about.

email marketing. When someone comes to your website, you don't want them to click away without leaving their information. You can use your site to collect email addresses by encouraging visitors to join your weekly newsletter or register to download a resource you've created, such as a financial guide or checklist. When done properly, email marketing can be a powerful tool for increasing conversions.

Whether you run a large company or a small boutique business, a website can be a good investment. Comparing website designs from top companies can provide insight into what types of sites are more likely to stand out from the crowd and drive more conversions.

5 examples of website design for financial advisors

There are plenty of financial advisor websites that you can take inspiration from when deciding what to include on your business site. Generally speaking, some of the most popular websites:

Are fast to load and easy to navigate

Include interactive elements

Include multiple calls to action

Strategically use images, video, and color psychology to create emotional connections

It’s always helpful to do your own research when comparing site designs. Here are five examples to help you get started:

1. Carson Wealth

Why it works: Carson Wealth’s site design features yellow and blue, which are designed to evoke a feeling of calm and happiness in color psychology. The first message visitors see is this: “Financial advisors are helping you find your freedom”. Immediately, visitors gain an understanding of how Carson Wealth works, while also having the reassurance that their financial destiny is in their hands.

Beyond the messaging, the site flows well throughout with clear calls to action. It’s also interactive, with a six-question retirement readiness quiz on its home page.

Additionally, details are provided on who Carson Wealth serves and what they do for their clients. Contact information is located both at the top and bottom of the homepage, with a closing CTA that encourages visitors to request an appointment to meet with an advisor.

2. Wealthspire Advisors

Why it works: Wealthspire Advisors incorporates video into its homepage design to emphasize the fact that it serves real people with real financial needs, challenges, and goals. Blue is the dominant color, with touches of yellow scattered throughout, giving an almost soothing feel to the site’s design.

Clickable icons make it easy for visitors to navigate to different sections of the site depending on what they need help with. There is also an interactive tool for those who may be unsure where they are in their financial journey, which encourages users to book a meeting with the Wealthspire team.

The homepage includes social proof of the company’s awards and recognition, as well as some key facts about Wealthspire Advisors. Before leaving, visitors are encouraged to join the Wealthspire newsletter by sharing their name and email address.

3. Trudence Advisor

Why it works: Trudence Advisors takes a different approach to website design. Instead of including stock photos or videos, the homepage features images that tie into the core message of “financial planning for creative dreams.”

A brief scroll tells you who Trudence Advisors actually serves: business owners and partners, family enterprises, entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs, and professionals with unconventional financial goals. This will then be followed by an explanation of the company’s core values, which include an emphasis on creativity and fostering customers’ unique life vision.

Like the other sites profiled so far, the colors blue and yellow are prominent throughout the design. The layout of the homepage is simple and well-organized, and the overall site design is user-friendly and easy to navigate.

4. Mission Wealth

Why it works: Mission Wealth’s homepage features an attractive design and simply worded messaging that tells visitors what they can expect. A snapshot of the company’s facts, including assets under management, outlines the validity of the firm.

The homepage contains an overview of Mission Wealth’s services and the types of clients they serve. There is a separate section detailing specific life scenarios and events that the company is equipped to help with.

There are numerous CTAs and contact buttons scattered throughout the homepage, from header to footer. Once again, we see the use of blue and yellow to make visitors feel comfortable while browsing the site.

5. Tour of Strategic Assets

Why it works: Journey Strategic Wealth immediately hits investors with the “your money” message. your life. Your Journey.” The language and words are casual, friendly and reassuring, conveying that Journey is there to help investors with any challenges they may face.

The homepage also introduces investors to the Journey Strategic Wealth team and includes social proof to strengthen the firm’s reputation. It contains an overview of the company’s services, as well as an interactive quiz in which visitors can see how well their portfolio matches their financial goals.

Instead of the usual blue and yellow you might expect to see, the color scheme focuses on purple and black. In color psychology, purple is often used to represent wealth while black is associated with sophistication and elegance.

ground level

If you’re ready to create a website or redesign an existing one, following some examples can help spark ideas. And if you can’t handle building a site yourself, you might consider outsourcing it to an expert who is well-versed in website design for financial advisors.

Tips to Grow Your Consulting Business

A website is one way to draw more attention to your business. If you don’t have hours every day to spend on prospecting, you might consider using online lead generation tools to increase your visibility in the digital sphere. For example, with SmartAdvisor, you can connect with leads without the heavy burden of cold calling or emailing. This is an easy way to grow your customer base while saving valuable time in your schedule.

When building a website and brand, remember that consistency matters. The color scheme, design, logo, and messaging you use on your site should be the same as on your other social media accounts. When branding is consistent, it can make your business “sticky,” meaning potential clients are more likely to remember it when looking for a consultant to work with.

