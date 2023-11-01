Webinar Highlights: Current US Middle-Market M&A Market Update

This blog is provided by Foley & Lardner LLP (“Foley” or the “Firm”) for informational purposes only. It is not intended to convey the firm’s legal position on behalf of any client, nor is it intended to provide specific legal advice. Any opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of Foley & Lardner LLP, its partners or its clients. Accordingly, do not act on this information without consulting a licensed attorney. This blog is not intended to constitute, and receipt of, does not constitute an attorney-client relationship. Communicating with Foley via email, blog post or otherwise through this website does not create an attorney-client relationship for any legal matter. Therefore, any communication or material you send to Foley through this blog, whether by email, blog post or any other means, will not be treated as confidential or proprietary. The information on this blog is published “as is” and is not guaranteed to be complete, accurate, and or up-to-date. Foley makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the operation or content of the Site. Foley expressly disclaims all other guarantees, warranties, conditions and representations of any kind, whether express or implied, whether arising under any statute, law, commercial usage or otherwise, including the implied warranty of merchantability. , fitness for a particular purpose, title and non- Violation. IN NO EVENT SHALL FOLEY OR ANY OF ITS PARTNERS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS OR AFFILIATES BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DIRECT OR IMPLIED, BY YOU OR ANYONE ELSE UNDER ANY THEORY OF LAW (CONTRACT, TORT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) Will not be held indirectly liable. Loss or damage, direct, indirect special, incidental, punitive or consequential, resulting from or arising from the creation, use or reliance on this Site (including information and other content) or any third party websites or the information, resources or materials used . Through any such website. In some jurisdictions, the content of this blog may be considered attorney advertising. If applicable, please note that previous results do not guarantee similar results. Photographs are for illustrative purposes only and may include models. Similarities do not necessarily indicate current client, partnership, or employee status.

collapse expand

Source: www.foley.com