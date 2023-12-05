Web3preneur: Leading the Next Wave of Entrepreneurship

In an era defined by digital transformation and decentralized technologies, the global business landscape is undergoing a profound change with the spread of the concept of Web3. Entrepreneurs in this region are considering turning their idea into a global business soon. This can only happen when there is meaningful and focused interaction between the right group of people, overcoming mundane meet-and-greets and adopting purposeful entrepreneurial relationships.

Enter “Web3Preneurs”, a revolutionary initiative by BlockOne Group and powered by NuFi ecosystem, which will bring upcoming Web3 entrepreneurs and startups, investors, visionaries and change-makers on a common platform, focusing on 5 key parameters of business building. – Growth, development, partnership, growth and revenue.

It’s not just an event, it’s business networking with a business agenda.

Disadvantages of current event formats

Long speeches, panels, and distractions reduce participation while long talks and distractions hinder active participation.

Excessive content hinders retention and meaningful learning.

The lack of practical conclusions and connections diminishes the impact of the event.

Disorganized breaks hinder effective relationship-building.

Generic content fails to meet diverse attendee needs.

Sluggish delivery hinders productive exchanges.

Formal sessions can lead to missed opportunities because rigid structures limit opportunities for spontaneous learning.

Valuable relationships fade after the event as the initial connection diminishes in importance due to lack of follow-up.

Understanding Web3preneur

Web3preneur, organized by BlockOne Group and powered by the NuFi ecosystem, is a premium stage-less, speaker-less, no-frills business networking event series with a results-driven agenda for the Web3 industry. The event series aims to be a global growth catalyst for Web3 entrepreneurs, with its central theme focusing on growth, development, engagement, growth and revenue for each participant.

We believe that Web3preneur will change the way businesses are built in Web3.

structuring the event

Inducting the Best: Out of the total participation for the entire series, Web3preneur will aim to bring the following combinations of companies/projects into the entire series:

50% – Investors and VCs

10% – Web3 infrastructure and technologies

10% – CEX and DEX

15% – Other categories like influencers, development masters

15% – Startups, Entrepreneurs

Reverse Pitch: We’re going to flip the pitching model. This time instead of startups, we can provide a platform to VCs to promote startups. This reverse pitch will represent a paradigm shift from spotlighting startups as usual to one that puts venture capitalists at the forefront. By empowering investors to showcase their vision and expertise, we aim to create a dynamic environment where collaboration, insight and partnerships flourish in unprecedented ways.

Creation of treasury: For startups that are interested in the event but are not able to provide sponsorship, BlockOne Group is open to taking up strategic token allocations in the company. By choosing this path, BlockOne Group and the startup can align incentives and create a symbiotic partnership that paves the way for mutual growth and success.

Global success unveiled: Web3Preneur conquers all continents

The Web3Preneur Series, a global force in the dynamic landscape of blockchain and Web3 technology, has won in Korea, Singapore, Dubai, and Thailand. Serving as symbols of success, these editions have not only demonstrated the potential of a decentralized future, but have also become important gatherings for industry leaders, investors, and innovators. From Korea Blockchain Week to Token 2049 in Singapore, the Web3Preneur series has lit the way forward, attracting over 100 venture capitalists, 500 Web3preneurs and CXOs, the top-tier professionals shaping the future of Web3 and blockchain. Demonstrates its unique ability to unite.

What will happen next? Web3preneur India version is on the platform

As we conclude this year’s series, the upcoming Web3preneur India edition, organized by BlockOne and powered by the NuFi ecosystem, is set to leave a lasting impact during the second edition of India Blockchain Week. Following its global success in Korea, Singapore, Dubai and Thailand, the series has garnered significant anticipation for this next milestone in the Web3Preneur journey. The overwhelming response was evident, with RSVPs exceeding seven times the venue’s capacity, highlighting the tremendous interest in shaping the future of Web3. Stay tuned for updates as we play a key role in the global Web3 revolution. Join us on this journey of innovation and change!

exclusive partner

Web3preneur is also proud of the following distinguished partners who are providing immense value to the event series with their valuable contributions and skills:

Exclusive PR Partner , Zexpwire – A premium press release distribution SaaS platform that syndicates press release content to Tier 1,2 and 3 media outlets globally. They have partnered with over 500 media outlets and are a 99% automated platform that can be used by any marketing or PR team in a firm or even by individual PR agencies and marketing firms to manage their clients’ PR campaigns. Can be done for operation and management.

Web3 Marketing Partner , Intercept – A Web3 marketing services company with deep insight and belief in the blockchain sector and technology. They are a blockchain-focused community of passionate young minds who promote Blockchain, Crypto, DeFi and NFT products to bring greater visibility and promote innovative ideas through marketing expertise and domain excellence.

About BlockOne Group

BlockOne Group has been a pioneer in the Web3 events space since 2017 and has organized over 99 events across the globe with over 50K attendees and over 2000 speakers gracing its events. BlockOne’s events cover multiple formats that have provided a platform for over 75 partners and 650+ sponsors to showcase their products and services. As a worldwide blockchain venture builder/VC firm, BlockOne has provided incubation, acceleration, and advisory support to global innovators with blockchain-based visions since 2013. BlockOne Group has a strong blockchain focused ecosystem with 15+ portfolio companies in Singapore, UAE, GIFT City. India, Thailand and Dubai. They have established a blockchain center in Malaysia to foster a better ecosystem for cryptocurrency and blockchain companies by leveraging their network, infrastructure, visibility and of course, the fuel of money.

Website | LinkedIn | E-mail

About ICP (Dfinity Foundation)

The Internet Computer adds autonomous serverless cloud functionality to the public Internet – making it possible to build almost any system or service on a completely decentralized network using “canister software”, an evolution of smart contracts.

Website | X (Twitter) , medium | Linkedin

