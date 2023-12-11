This week’s Web3 Watch begins with an important development in the NFT market. Ethereum, traditionally the leader in NFT trading, has seen sales volumes decline, facing competition from two emerging players.

The Bitcoin network saw a surge in the digital art collectibles trade, driven primarily by the ongoing interest in serial inscriptions. Ordinals allow users to create assets such as NFTs directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. This asset class has seen sales volume increase by 500% in the past month, surpassing Ethereum’s figures in the same time frame.

The popularity of cheaper-to-mint sequential inscriptions of Bitcoin has led to a significant increase in demand on the network. This trend reflects broader changes in the digital collectibles market, where new and cost-effective ways of NFT creation and trading are taking hold.

Read more: Sotheby’s Announces Its First Bitcoin Ordinals Sale

The Solana blockchain also stepped into the spotlight on Friday, recording higher NFT trading volume than Ethereum. This increase in Solana’s trading volume is the culmination of a banner week for the network.

“What is obviously interesting and different in the Ordinals space compared to every other popular blockchain is that your NFTs are actually stored on-chain rather than in a smart contract-enabled ecosystem, [where] They are stored on some decentralized server like IPFS,” said Sarah Satoshi, head of business development at ordinals marketplace Gamma.io. “I think that’s one of the factors that attracts a lot of people.”

Liquid staking protocol Zito executed an airdrop on Thursday, distributing $165 million worth of native tokens to users. The next day, Solana saw an increase in its NFT sales, generating almost $15 million in transactions.

There was a significant increase in activity on Tensor, a Solana-based NFT marketplace, which may have been driven by speculation of another potential airdrop.

On Friday, Solana-based NFT collection “Tensorians” topped the sales volume charts according to CryptoSlam. Sales volume of the collection increased by more than 100% last week.

Pudgy Penguin adopts the Webkinz model

NFT collection Pudgy Penguin debuted an online open-world game called Pudgy World Alpha at Art Basel Miami.

The game lets players control a penguin that looks like the Penguin’s avatar, but users are not required to own the NFTs to play.

The Pudgy World NFT collection is based on a partnership that is bringing toy versions of Pudgy Penguin to Walmart stores. Each toy comes with a QR code that boasts the Pudgy Penguin character inside Pudgy World.

Each toy corresponds to a Pudgy Penguin NFT, and holders receive licensing royalties on their respective toys, the project said in a press statement.

An interesting statistic:

Interest in Bitcoin ordinals dramatically increased the blockchain’s mempool to an all-time high. Mempools collect all unconfirmed transactions waiting to be verified and added to the blockchain. When too many transactions are added, it becomes congested, causing slower processing times and higher fees for prioritizing transactions.

Also note:

Recordpool released the Jackson 5’s first studio recording as a digital collectible on the web3 music marketplace Otherblock.

The digital art arm of Sotheby’s is auctioning its first set of serial inscriptions.

Don’t miss the next big story – join our free daily newsletter.

Source: blockworks.co