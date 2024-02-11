Web3 Watch: Farcaster’s most popular posts are NFT and altcoin promos

Social media protocol Farcaster gained a lot of attention this week, inspired by the success of its X-like client, Warpcaster.

The standard version of the story goes like this: In late January, Warpcast released Frames, a feature that lets outside sources display natively within the Warpcast feed. This piece of technology allows developers to create cool things, like the in-app Girl Scout Cookies order flow. As a result, users have been attracted to what has become the new public sphere of crypto.

This is all true, but the app also comes from crypto, where the potential for profit is often the driver of user interest. Much of Farcaster’s coverage this week featured this graph of Farcaster’s parabolic usage growth:

Data from the same Dune Analytics dashboard shows that each of the 10 most popular posts (casts) this week used Frames to promote NFTs and other assets. Many posts require users to like and repost in exchange for free mints.

Some Warpcasters have taken notice. A host on the /Replyguys channel complained that they noticed “a flood of channels [altcoin references] Above [the] Last two days.”

In an interview with Blockworks this week, Farcaster co-founder Dan Romero said he wasn’t overly concerned about the financialization of Warpcast and other Farcaster customers.

“Distribution is distribution. I think in the case of crypto, obviously, if you have a wallet, naturally there will probably be a little more financialization for some use cases,” Romero said.

Romero added, “But I want to emphasize this: I think some of the most creative frames are not highly financialized.”

NBA sued over Mark Cuban’s Voyager deal

A class action suit filed in Miami District Court argues that the NBA was “grossly negligent” in blocking a promotional deal between now-bankrupt crypto firm Voyager Digital and the Dallas Mavericks.

The lawsuit alleges that the NBA had the responsibility to review all league-related marketing campaigns, including those involving the Mavericks and owner Mark Cuban, along with Voyager.

The Mavericks announced an exclusive five-year partnership with Voyager in 2021, offering fans $100 in crypto for signing up to the platform. Cuban and Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich promoted the deal at a press conference with several Mavericks players. Cuban faces his own class action suit over Voyager promotions.

Voyager filed for bankruptcy in mid-2022 following the collapse of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

Voyager’s law firm, McCarter & English, is also named in the lawsuit. This is the latest in a series of lawsuits against athletes, sports teams and now leagues over their ties to crypto firms.

An interesting statistic:

According to DeFillama, the NFT collection Nobody, which uses generative AI to let owners chat with their NFT characters, saw 11,208 Ether in sales volume this week. The next most traded collection was less than 3,000 ether in volume.

Also note:

Mastercard announced a “Web3 powered trivia competition” where users can compete for UEFA Champions League match tickets in trivia competitions unlocked with the NFT Pass.

The NEAR Foundation and D3 Global are applying to create a .near top-level domain (TLD).

Avalanche-made first-person shooter game Shrapnel began early access for some users on the Epic Games Store.

