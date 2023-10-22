Several Web3 companies have teamed up with Austrian regional groups to launch “Web3 Tours” in Hamburg and elsewhere.

1world’s Alex Fedoseev, who was part of the partnership, said tourists can visit museums and verify their attendance with NFTs, which can be used for discounts at restaurants and entertainment venues.

This is not the first attempt to capture crypto-inspired tourism. Travelers wishing to transact with digital assets can already visit Bitcoin Beach, Bitcoin Island, Bitcoin Valley or Bitcoin Lake. But new Web3 tourism projects are expanding beyond the digital payments arena.

From George Harrap next billion The podcast flew to the Pacific island of Palau to interview the archipelago’s president about its NFT identity card system. In the travel vlog Harrap released this week documenting the trip, Palauan officials say the digital residency program is meant to attract tourists and digital nomads. And as the dollar-based economy in the South Pacific, Palau is expected to become cashless.

“Who wants to send pennies to Palau?” Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. asked Harrap.

Palau is in the process of developing a stablecoin with Ripple.

Fedoseev told Blockworks that blockchain allows for more direct interactions between companies and tourists in an area filled with middlemen.

In a recent interview with Forbes, El Salvador Vice President Félix Ulloa argued that the ease of transactions using Bitcoin is partly responsible for the country’s tourism growth. a santander report Tweeted The country’s President Nayib Bukele has reported an increase in tourism in El Salvador – although the report points not to Bitcoin as the catalyst, but to a decline in murder rates.

Read more: Carica says stablecoins are ‘a better product’ than local currencies in emerging economies

A new way of getting tattooed

Austin, Texas-based Blackdot released an automated tattoo tool this week, and the company plans to let customers own tattoos as NFTs in the future.

The company is also introducing “tradable tattoos”, which will allow tattoos to be inked and then traded or gifted as digital collectibles.

Blackdot’s store currently has a range of off-chain tattoos available for thousands of dollars for those interested in trying out the automated needle. The tattoo artists listed include Tyler Hobbs, whose generative art creations have earned nearly 63,000 ether (ETH) on OpenSea — though Hobbs has only sold one NFT in the past month and a half.

Also note:

Friend.tech’s selling volume is beginning to exceed buying volume as the rally on the platform ended in mid-September

As early movers in the space continue to disappoint, transactions on metaverse platform SecondLive have increased by 139% over the past 30 days, according to DappRadar, as users await the launch of the platform’s LIVE token.

GameFi platform Big Time saw its native token surge by over 250% after listing on OKEx and Coinbase. The game also sold a limited edition of 1,000 “Mystery Boxes” for $750 each within a minute.

Source: blockworks.co