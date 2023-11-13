Web3 social media app to ‘buy and sell your friends’ shares’

A new Web3 social media app that allows users to “buy and sell shares to your friends” has been deployed on the Coinbase-incubated (COIN) Base blockchain.

On this week’s episode of Yahoo Finance UK’s The Crypto Mile, Tom Duff Gordon, Coinbase’s vice president of international policy, describes this new decentralized application called FriendTech, and how it is driving trading on Coinbase’s new Layer 2 blockchain.

“One of the decentralized apps on top of the base blockchain that has really gained popularity is this social media application called FriendTech. It allows users to buy their friends’ shares and then trade them.” Gordon said.

He said, FriendTech is a new way to connect with social networks. “There are hundreds of thousands of active users on FriendTech right now, and that’s been very exciting.”

FriendTech Web3 Social Media Network

Shares are bought and sold among “friends” on the platform using Ether (ETH-USD), the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network.

Everyone has their own channel on FriendTech, and to access content on another person’s channel, users must purchase a share, or key, of that channel. When a key is bought or sold, 5% of the fee goes to the app, and 5% of the fee goes to the channel owner. The prices of these shares rise and fall according to the popularity of the person.

The new app, called “a marketplace for your friends”, saw more than $35m (£28.7m) in shares bought just a week after its launch in August. Within a month of launch, the social media app had more than 110,000 new shares from unique addresses.

Decline in FriendTech activity

However, trading in symbolic representations of people and monetizing popularity is not without critics.

Web3 influencer Benny has been critical of FriendTech several times positions On X.com. “Every couple of years in crypto someone regurgitates an elaborate Ponzi with a bonding curve,” he said. “And there’s always some group of influential people that praise it being the ‘new paradigm’.”

The number of subscribers on the Web3 platform has declined in the past months. Activity on the app had dropped 95% from a peak of about 39,000 daily transactions on August 21, according to Dune Analytics data. On-chain data indicates that activity across multiple metrics on the app peaked in mid-September and declined rapidly afterward.

Gordon also talked about other applications that are being deployed on Coinbase’s new Base blockchain, including a tokenized US bond exchange-traded fund (ETF).

“This tokenized US bond ETF is now hosted on Base, so users can get exposure to US bonds through the BlackRock ETF (BLK), but through a token format,” he said. Rates are where they are now, It’s an attractive product.” ,

Gordon said that tokenizing financial products on the blockchain would lower the barrier to entry for investors who want to participate in the markets.

“Funds that are difficult to access at the moment often have minimum amounts that you have to invest to gain access,” he said. “And, getting out of those funds can be quite complex with many of the steps required to facilitate this access.” This includes paying intermediaries.” ,

He explained that segmenting tokenized financial products, breaking them into smaller units, would help individuals with less money access investments in them. “This is democratizing these funds and over time could lead to improved liquidity and improved pricing,” he said.

What is Coinbase’s base blockchain?

Coinbase launched its Base Layer 2 blockchain in August.

It is called a Layer 2 blockchain because it sits on top of the Ethereum network, which is a Layer 1 network. The Ethereum network serves as a highly secure foundational layer for all exchanges at the base. Layer 2 transactions are faster and cheaper because they are executed on a separate, side network, and then batched together to be transferred back to the underlying Ethereum chain at a later date.

Base Blockchain says it aims to improve the ability to run decentralized applications on Ethereum more efficiently.

Coinbase derives revenue from transaction fees charged to users exchanging cryptocurrencies on its trading platform. Additionally, it generates subscription and services revenue from custodial fees and blockchain rewards. The addition of the Base blockchain could allow Coinbase to gain a new revenue stream from applications built on top of it.

