Web3 – Mastercard Taps MoonPay to Drive Consumer Connections on NFTsGators

Mastercard has teamed up with Moonpay to strengthen its experiential marketing initiatives with more Web3 technologies.

Moonpay will also embed Mastercard products and solutions to achieve greater trust, compliance and efficiency.

Earlier in October, Mastercard enabled CBDC tokenization across multiple blockchains.

MoonPay has announced a partnership with MasterCard to drive innovation and strengthen consumer connections with Web3 technologies. The Web3 infrastructure and service provider will incorporate MasterCard products and solutions to achieve greater trust, compliance and efficiency across the industry.

According to the announcement, Mastercard will be exploring more ways to use Web3 tools across its partners’ portfolio, allowing them to engage with customers in new ways.

Commenting on the announcement, Evan Soto-Wright, co-founder and CEO of MoonPay, explained that the partnership is a huge step forward for the Web3 industry.

“We are excited to collaborate with Web3 and Mastercard, a leading enabler of the digital economy, to redefine customer loyalty and engagement,” said Soto-Wright. “Joining forces will create new opportunities to showcase blockchain’s ability to establish unique connections and meaningful moments while expanding the overall reach of our industry.”

This partnership follows a series of announcements made by MasterCard as part of its broader strategy for the Web3 industry.

On October 13, the global financial services company teamed up with Kuskal, Mintable and the Reserve Bank of Australia to run a live demo of its eAUD project, which seeks to tokenize central bank digital coins.

The company also has an ongoing partnership with Aptos Labs, which seeks to develop an on-chain identity and verification framework that can be used in payments, remittances, ticketing, and NFT applications. In April, Mastercard launched a Web3 Accelerator program for artists, powered by Polygon.

The company’s latest collaboration will leverage the expertise and experience of Moonpay subsidiary OtherLife, which provides web3 creative agency services, development, strategy and experiential services to assist in the integration process.

