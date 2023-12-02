Web3 is a dead space full of games and companies investing

Many reports suggest that Web3 gaming is on the rise as the sector is attracting a lot of investment. If so, many such investments have been ruined. A new report shows that 75 percent of Web3 games are already finished. The year 2022 proved to be the worst in the last six years.

It’s a warzone for traditional gamers and web3

According to data aggregator CoinGecko, 2,127 games have failed over the past six years, including 2023. The failure rate reached 107 percent last year, while 2021 recorded the lowest percentage of failures. This can be attributed to the boom in the crypto and non-fungible token (NFT) market that year.

Traditional gamers have generally kept a safe distance from blockchain. The community has opposed the integration of technology as it could take away its essence. More than recreational value, it can add financial value. Additionally, it is also considered harmful to the environment given the energy consumed by the data centers that power the technology.

As of now, there are over 3 billion active gamers globally. Only 800K of them are active in Web3. One reason for this can be attributed to the fact that the next evolution of the Internet (at least what people are calling Web3) has not entered the mainstream.

Blockchain gaming is expected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2022 to $65.7 billion by 2027. The region does not currently serve any AAA games, however, leading companies such as Square Enix and Epic Games are involved in the development of titles involving Web3 integration. ,

NFT is one of the important elements required for blockchain games. Ubisoft and SEGA, two major gaming organizations, attempted to incorporate NFTs into their games. Due to the reaction of their respective communities they had to step back. Environmental concerns were at the center of the response.

The future of blockchain gaming may seem promising to many. However, in reality, it is a long way to travel. Businesses can adopt the integration of technology as it can be beneficial for them in the long run. Nonetheless, the market is dominated by traditional gamers and may follow their values. In a way it is a war between ‘prices and values’.

Blockchain gaming may certainly see record-breaking investment in the coming years, but it will take longer than that. Specifically, certain values ​​that align with traditional gaming. It’s all about community. Tame it and they can make a market, upset them and it can easily break it too.

The global gaming market is estimated to generate approximately $250 billion this year, which is 50 times more than the blockchain games generated last year. Upcoming technologies and advancements in existing technologies can help web3 games step up their game. Education and access to these games will be important, as many people find them difficult to break into.

