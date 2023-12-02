The core assets of the Web3 crypto infrastructure project have surged by more than 120% this week amid the release of a new “vision document.”

AIOZ, the native utility token of the AIOZ network, is trading around $0.151 at the time of writing, up from $0.0683 a week ago.

The 241st ranked crypto asset by market capitalization is also up a staggering 1,095% in the past month.

AIOZ Network is a Layer 1 interoperable blockchain built on the Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem and with support for the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The project aims to serve as a Web3 infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI), storage, and streaming.

AIOZ token gains this week after the project received massive gains. Published a new “vision document” outlining the project’s use cases and future roadmap.

According to the roadmap, AIOZ Network plans to revamp its website before the end of 2023 and then launch its decentralized Web3 storage infrastructure platform, AIOZ W3S, in the first quarter of 2024.

The project also said it plans to deploy the first version of its Web3 AI computing infrastructure, AIOZ W3AI, in the second quarter of next year. Following this, AIOZ plans to launch its own decentralized video streaming infrastructure in the next quarter.

