New York, NY, December 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading gaming exchange, Coins & Skins, launched its first presale and sold 4.8 million in one hour.

Coins and skins have emerged as the new dawn for early stage crypto gem hunters and Web3 gamers. The exchange aims to accelerate the adoption of Web3 gaming. Their initial focus is on listing top-notch gaming tokens and in-game NFTs. Holders of the $SKINS token will receive discounted trading fees and revenue share on the Coins & Skins marketplace.

The pre-sale number of $SKINS tokens is being reduced

Coins & Skins’ first mini token sales numbers show an incredible prediction of the future of blockchain gaming, with sales almost doubling in less than 1 hour!

A look at the $SKINS presale event

Tokens sold: 4.8 million $SKINS (from initial 2.7 million)

Token price: $0.01875

Hard Cap: 800,000,000 skins

Fully diluted valuation: $15 million

Coins and Skins Are Revivaling the Crypto and NFT Game

This ‘gaming superexchange’ project is shifting gears for crypto and in-game assets by creating a hub for gamers and the NFT ecosystem. The exchange consists of two markets – a coin market and a skin market.

The Coins Marketplace will offer top-performing gaming and non-gaming crypto tokens, while the Skins Marketplace will offer PFP NFTs and in-game assets such as: loot boxes, weapon skins, and game characters.

This mix of cryptocurrencies and in-game assets on the L2 chain kills two birds with one stone.

Faster and cheaper transactions than any other platform

Ease of access to gaming and non-gaming crypto tokens as well as in-game assets

The team behind Coins & Skins has over 20 years of collective expertise in the gaming industry. With a proven track record in growing crypto exchanges and enthusiasm for blockchain-based game development, SuperExchange is a promising platform for the industry.

“The entry of $SKINS into the GameFi ecosystem has exceeded our expectations; The response to our first presale indicates that there is a real need for this to serve both gaming studios and gamers!” -Jamie North (Co-Founder, CEO).

looking ahead

By integrating blockchain technology, Coins & Skins is not only enhancing the gaming experience but also ensuring that gamers have a stake in the digital world they live in. The platform aims to offer 100+ crypto tokens with liquidity channeling through various global exchanges. In 2024, the platform plans to partner with gamers, the Web3 gaming platform, and offer NFTs and in-game assets. Apart from offering cutting-edge gaming solutions, the platform also plans to create a gaming launchpad for builders to launch their gaming Web3 platforms.

The second presale round is scheduled to go live on January 17, 2024.

“With a potential bullish phase in the crypto market, $SKINS is an opportunity for avid Web3 gamers who are ready to get some ‘skins’ in the game”, Sunny Dilgir (Co-Founder, COO).

About coins and skins

Coins & Skins is a leading Web3 gaming platform dedicated to integrating blockchain technology into the gaming ecosystem. With a focus on empowering gamers through ownership and control of digital assets, it offers a unique gaming superexchange and NFT marketplace.

Built by industry veterans with extensive experience in gaming and crypto trading, the platform offers access to a wide range of gaming crypto, NFTs, and in-game assets. It actively researches gaming projects, collaborates with gaming studios for tokenization, and values ​​community feedback. Committed to security and efficient transactions, Coins & Skins is shaping the future of gaming in the blockchain era.

